According to the Federal Statistical Office, 1.2 million people in Germany receive basic state security – that is six percent more than a year earlier. Refugee Ukrainians play a major role in this.

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

KAt the end of last year, almost 1.2 million people received basic security benefits in old age and in the event of reduced earning capacity. That was six percent more than a year earlier, as the Federal Statistical Office announced on Wednesday in Wiesbaden. These benefits are given to adults who cannot permanently secure their livelihood from their own income and assets.

According to the Federal Office, the reason for the significant increase is mainly the increasing number of beneficiaries from Ukraine: after 20,525 people in December 2021, there were 73,060 a year later. People who had to flee Ukraine because of the Russian war of aggression have been receiving the benefits since June 2022, before which they would have received asylum seeker benefits. The Federal Office explained that it was mainly women and older people.

In December last year, 55.4 percent of the almost 1.2 million recipients received basic security in old age – almost twelve percent more than a year earlier. The remaining 44.6 percent received the benefit due to a permanent full reduction in earning capacity – for example because of an illness or a disability, as the authority announced. Their number fell by 0.5 percent compared to the same month last year.

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

“Kick-off” is WELT’s daily news podcast. The most important topic analyzed by WELT editors and the dates of the day. Subscribe to the podcast at Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts or directly by RSS-Feed.