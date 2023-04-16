Basic security: After the citizen income reform, there is even less money than with Hartz IV

Anna Zweigert (name changed) knows the old industrial buildings like the back of her hand. “It all started with the power plant back there,” says the city guide as she walks through the extensive factory premises in Berlin-Schoeneweide. AEG built Germany’s first three-phase power plant there in 1897, “the start of the Berlin power grid”.

In her document folder, Zweigert still has old postcards from the Wilhelminian period, brightly colored, a reminder of how proud people were of their industrialization successes back then. She takes interested guests through Schöneweide two to three times a month. She gets 100 euros for a tour, which works out to 200 euros a month for two tours. However, she is only allowed to keep 60 euros. There is probably hardly anyone in Germany with less net than gross.

The reason: Anna Zweigert (49) is a disability pensioner. Fifteen years ago, because of a severe lupus disease, she was forced against her will to receive basic social security. And that means, in addition to living at the income level of Hartz IV recipients, that additional earnings are offset against 70 percent of their social benefits from the first euro onwards – a disadvantage compared to recipients of unemployment benefit II, who, according to the citizen benefit decided by the traffic light coalition -Reform will in future be able to earn an additional 100 euros without being offset and may keep 20 to 30 percent of further income, depending on the amount.

More about social benefits Offers for privately insured persons

And that makes a huge difference. If the new additional earnings rules would also apply to recipients of basic security in Book XII of the Social Code, Zweigert would have earned 120 euros out of 200 euros – that is, twice as much money. For the Berlin woman interested in culture and travel, that would mean going to the cinema six times, maybe more often, or two trips to the Uckermark, or enough money for the new 49-euro ticket – in short: “It would be a huge freedom.” She feels that discrimination against people receiving basic social security is unfair.

There are more than one million recipients of basic security in Germany. Almost half of those affected are pensioners whose pension is too low to finance their own livelihood. The procedure is complicated, but the pension insurance recommends checking the entitlement if the monthly income is less than 973 euros.

The other half of the recipients are made up of persons with reduced earning capacity before reaching retirement age, whose disability pension is also not sufficient to live on. People with chronic diseases are often affected – people like Anna Zweigert.

Two to three times a month, Anna Zweigert (name changed) guides interested guests through the industrial site in Schöneweide. However, she has little left over from her small additional income…m something left Source: Jörg Wimsalasena

The story of her suffering began almost 25 years ago. She was hiking up a hill with a friend and suddenly felt faint. After a few visits to the doctor, the diagnosis was made: lupus, a rare autoimmune disease that can affect all organs.

After the shock came chemotherapy, months of hospitalization and the question: “Is that it for me?” .

She did a short apprenticeship as an event manager. But after collapsing and being hospitalized again, nothing worked, the 49-year-old says as she walks down a long alleyway lined with old factory buildings. In 2008 she was forced to retire against her will.

also read

And then the presumed stress with the authorities came. Zweigert complains about incorrect calculations, incorrect notifications and unprocessed contradictions. Especially since she has been working as a city guide, working with the office has been difficult. “If you don’t do anything, everything works, but as soon as the case gets a little complicated – like with my extra earnings, it becomes a disaster. You are told: We are only here to ensure that they have a roof over their heads and do not starve.”

She was charged a flat rate for income that was too high and benefits were deducted accordingly. She has sued several times against notifications and now only submits documents on site against confirmation of receipt. Zweigert brings two dozen such gray pieces of paper with him to the interview appointment. “For six years, I spent more time dealing with authorities than I did my work,” she says.

But what annoys her the most is that she has so little money left from work. She suspects that those affected by SGBXII were obviously not important enough when the tax exemptions were reformed. This is one of the reasons why she tries to draw attention to the situation of recipients of basic social security in talks with politicians.

This is where you will find third-party content In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

With individuals she has the feeling that they want to change something, but one does not know how influential they are within the parties. “Overall, I have the feeling that we are slowly being noticed,” says Zwiegert. But she is skeptical that it will do anything. In fact, the topic of additional earnings in SGBXII should not end up on the agenda of the social committee in the Bundestag until autumn at the earliest.

Nevertheless, the parties also see a need for reform. Stephanie Aeffner, rapporteur on social policy for the Greens in the Bundestag, told WELT: “We would like to synchronize the allowances and the further crediting of income from SGBII and XII.”

also read Plan of the Minister for Family Affairs

So it will be a while before Anna Zweigert’s additional earnings change. And even if they did, it would change little about their living conditions. She has already prepared herself for a life of poverty in old age.

But a few dreams remain. A holiday in England to explore the country gardens there, a visit to the Industrial Museum in Ghent. Possibly affordable if the state gave her a little more money from her small income.

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

“Everything on shares” is the daily stock exchange shot from the WELT business editorial team. Every morning from 7 a.m. with our financial journalists. For stock market experts and beginners. Subscribe to the podcast at Spotify, Apple Podcast, Amazon Music and Deezer. Or directly by RSS-Feed.