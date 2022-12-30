Home Business BasicNet continues buyback reaching 7.2% of the share capital. Title on the rise
In Piazza Affari, good performance for BasicNet, an Italian group operating in the clothing, footwear and accessories sector, which is currently up 0.76% to 5.31 euros per share.

Today the group announced that, as part of the buyback and disposal program of treasury shares authorized by the Shareholders’ Meeting of 30 May 2022, in the period from 27 to 30 December 2022, the group purchased on the Euronext market Milan no. 16,500 shares. The purchase took place at an average price of 5.481 euros and for a total value of 90,440.50 euros.

Following the purchases communicated today, BasicNet holds a total of no. 3,887,500 treasury shares, equal to 7.20% of the share capital.

