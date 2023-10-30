Basilicata, the Region focuses on the energy transition and supports the Cers

Energy transition, Basilicata Region: at least one Renewable Energy Community in each of the 131 Lucanian Municipalities

The Renewable Energy Communities (Cer), provided for by European RED II Directive (2018/2001/EU), were introduced in Italy following the conversion into law of Milleproroghe Decree 162/2019. Generally speaking, one energy community can be considered as a “association of will” between citizens, commercial activities, local public administrations and small/medium enterprises; all these entities join forces to produce, exchange and consume energy from renewable sources on a local scale.

The current Government has allocated approximately 2 billion euros in favor of the development of Renewable Energy Communities, which are part of a broader framework of environmental awareness and growth in energy efficiency. Second Cosimo LatronicoCouncilor for the Environment, Energy and Territory of Basilicata Region: “Promoting the establishment and diffusion of Renewable Energy Communities, developing technical-economic analysis and management tools, creating training and information courses on the new regulatory framework also to seize the opportunities offered by support measures, represents the new challenge that the Basilicata Region is ready to face”.

“Renewable Energy Communities“, commented Latronico“understood as community and user cooperatives, they represent the tool to encourage the diffusion of new technologies for energy efficiency, of an innovative model of distributed and collaborative production, which makes individual users protagonists and aware, in a path aimed at combating energy poverty in the context of an environmental benefit of widespread decarbonisation across the territory”.

The complexities linked to the post-pandemic period and the subsequent conflict between Russia and Ukraine have made it necessary to accelerate the process ecological and energy transition, with the aim of pushing communities towards decarbonisation. In this scenario, the need emerges to focus onenergy autonomy, understood as the ability to self-produce energy supply and, at the same time, energy efficiency. Among the tools available to achieve this mission, the Cer play a decisive role. Decentralization and localization of energy production are in fact the principles on which all energy communities are based, capable of producing, consuming and exchanging energy with a view to self-consumption and collaboration.

“In the context of the new regulatory framework”, reported the regional councilor Latronico“Renewable energy communities represent a challenge within the entrepreneurial strategies of cooperatives, due to the economic advantages linked to savings on the bill, the profit on the energy produced and the tax breaks, in addition to the environmental benefits linked to the reduction of CO2 emissions , consistently with the objectives of the 2030 Agenda”.

The Basilicata Region has already embarked on the path of energy transition through the introduction of practical tools such as bonus gas and the notice not methanized. The general attention is equally placed on the theme of Renewable Energy Communities, aware of the innovative role they play in the production, consumption, sharing and management of energy. One of the main targets of regional energy policy is to establish at least one Cer in each of the 131 Lucanian Municipalitiesi.

In May 2022 the project for the creation of the was officially presented “Ge.fo.cal” Consortiumparticipated in 51% by the Municipality of Calvello and for the remaining part by private sector entrepreneurs, for the valorisation of the biological mass of the forests for energy purposes. The promoters of this project, financed with 200 mila euros from Ministry of Agricultural and Forestry Policies, have expressed the desire to create the first zero kilometer energy community in Basilicata, for the protection and management of a vast wooded area in the territory of the Municipality of Calvello.

“The project“, said the Councilor Latronico“aims to valorise the waste, the biological mass of forests in order to create green energy and therefore, it certainly represents a piece of a larger mosaic that aims at energy autonomy and efficiency. I believe that each of the small municipalities in Basilicata could become an energy community“.

“With energy communities, consumers become producers and energy autonomy objectives are achieved of the territories, with significant benefits because green energy does not produce emissions harmful to the environment. We will work so that the 131 Lucanian municipalities can become as many energy communities connected to each other”, he concluded Latronico.

