A new holding company of industrial investments is born. It’s called Bioterra, it will start in March with an initial endowment of 100 million in capital and aims to invest in the biotechnological evolution of cosmetics and nutraceuticals. It was launched by two well-known entrepreneurs from the world of finance and industry: Paolo Basilico, former founder of the Kairos Group, and Giampaolo Cagnin, a successful entrepreneur in the innovative food industry, one of the pioneers in the natural ingredients sector in Italy…