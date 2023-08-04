Bathing concessions: soon the law. Small managers must form a consortium

Listen to the audio version of the article

The Italian government must approve a legislative provision on the so-called state concessions and must do so by the end of the year, otherwise it risks incurring a tightening of the European infringement procedure. The measure will have to guarantee the free circulation of services in the EU and free competition in the European market: founding principles of the European Union. In addition to the correct transposition of the services directive better known as “Bolkestein”.

Ex nunc effects and repayments for investments

It will not be easy, since “the law to come” must aim to balance numerous and different interests and not only of the small, large or historic state-owned beach concessionaires, but also the relationship of the Italian government with the European Union, considering that they are various issues of no small importance are on the agenda, such as the reform of the deficit/GDP ratio, the Mes (European Stability Mechanism) and the Pnrr. How to do it? Two principles must be observed with regard to state-bathing concessions: the law (which will come) will have to produce ex nunc and not retroactive effects, therefore, starting from 2024. Furthermore, it will have to distinguish concessions for maritime state-owned assets from “bathing” ones ” since these are separate cases. And it will have to consider the structures that have been the subject of investments made by the concessionaires which remain the property of the latter: for the immovable one, the State will have to hypothesize a refund by derogating from art. 49 of the navigation code.

The study published by Pellegrini publisher

In a nutshell, these could be the guidelines of the long-awaited legislation: proposed by the study «Bathing concessions in the light of European Union law (and the “Bolkestein” directive)» (Luigi Pellegrini editor – 200 pages) , edited by Massimo Fragola, professor of European Union Law; subject that he taught at the Universities of Sannio, Naples “L’Orientale” and Calabria. Fragola is currently president of the Permanent Seminary of International Studies (SSIP). «These “broken-down” reflections on the by now unavoidable solution of issuing beach concessions in Italy, in the light of European Union law and, in particular, as a casus belli, of the transposition of EC directive no. 2006/123 of 12 December 2006 (so-called “Bolkestein” directive) – writes Fragola – do not intend to resolve sic et simpliciter a complex and thorny issue which highlights, upstream, widespread system shortcomings perpetrated over the years». And he adds: «An organic and structural law that can give clarity to the sector appears indispensable and cannot be postponed. It is necessary, inevitably, to review the entire sector in the interests and rights of all. And therefore that everyone does their part”. The question has its roots in a distant time: “The Bolkestein directive is only the latest act”, reads the study. The single European market has existed since 1993. And the principles of free movement, free competition and non-discrimination are cornerstones of European integration, which are also protected by our Constitution. «The obligation to liberalize state concessions – simplifies Fragola – should not be considered as the umpteenth imposition of the European Union as some instrumentally affirm. Moreover, we have appreciated free competition in many sectors of our daily life, such as, for example, in telephony, audiovisual services, I would say in Community trade as a whole”.

Invasion of foreigners? So the Polish plumbers feared

Is it feared that the large international groups, interested in acquiring concessions, will end up “eating up” the small Italian operators? «I don’t believe much in this hypothesis – comments the scholar – I remember, for example, the invasion of our country by “Polish plumbers”. Which didn’t happen then. And even now, a mass descent into Italy of large specialized groups from other member states cannot be ruled out, but I don’t think there will be. In this regard, it is necessary to introduce forms of protection for concessionaires who have invested in state-owned space, which are already permitted by law». The study illustrates the cases of Croatia, France, Spain and other EU states, in which a large specialized European group, despite winning the public tender, subsequently “subcontracted” the management of the concession to local third parties, as already envisaged by the navigation code (articles 45-46). Therefore, to this end, it would be important to set up, from scratch, on state-owned sites already subject to concessions, consortia of moorers, charterers or bathing experts, thus enhancing a wealth of knowledge of the site and its dynamics that an outsider could not consider.

In tenders, give preference to skills

Finally, Professor Fragola’s study asks the criteria with which to carry out the competitions. Exclude the most convenient offer for the public body, but favor the best projects and the professionalism acquired in the field. The transition from a static system, always provisional and based on automatic extensions, to a system of regulated liberalization – according to the European Union law professor – could stimulate the small local entrepreneur, the small companies, to form a consortium (and not to join internecine warfare) and to create a more important and better structured and more professional entity to become more competitive. Also in favor of the final consumer. Fragola concludes: «It is no longer time to secure the concession upon payment of a few euros, but it is an opportunity to grow and improve thanks to a competitive market. Of which we are an integral part.”