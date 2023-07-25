Batteries, CATL dominates but demand in China slows boom

You can even find some neo in the triumphal march of the world‘s first car battery manufacturer, the Chinese CATL (Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited), founded in 2011 and based in Ningde.

The giant reported slower profit growth in the second quarter, also due to heightened competition in the EV battery market. Net income for the three months ended June was 10.9 billion yuan ($1.53 billion), up 63.22% from the same period in 2022, according to a Reuters calculation based on the company’s statement. Even slightly compared to the incredible +558% of the first quarter.

Chinese battery makers, including CATL, are facing the challenges of weakening demand and increased cost-cutting pressure from EV makers amid a price war and slowing auto sales in the major world market.

The EV battery market is growing at a slower pace this year, with battery installation volume up 36.8% in the first half compared to 176.4% in 2022, data from China Automotive and Battery Alliance shows.

CATL, which counts Tesla as its biggest customer (but there are also Ford, Volkswagen, Hyundai and Nio), has lost market share to BYD, now on the rise and already the first carmaker in China, which powers its electric vehicles with its own batteries.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

