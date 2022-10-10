The Ferento and Galeria sites and a total area of ​​7,500 hectares are also included in the concession package of the Australian company. «Lithium-rich geothermal brines represent an untapped resource that can potentially be transformed into a precious European raw material – announces the company in the periodic report -. Production techniques for the extraction of lithium from geothermal brines are rapidly evolving towards commercialization and the high geothermal gradients present in the project areas can help to satisfy part or all of the energy needs for this process ».

Cobalt in Piedmont

Among the requests of the group there are also requests in Liguria for the mining sites of Libiola (active until 1960 north-east of Sestri Levante, and used for the extraction of copper which covered 20 per cent of national needs) and in Emilia Romagna. The Italo-Australian company, through its subsidiary Strategic minerals, has expressed its interest in the sites of Punta Corna and Balme in Piedmont, where attention has fallen on the site used in the past for the “cultivation” of cobalt, nickel, copper, silver and associated metals.

Ready to go

In Sardinia, in Silius, the “Mineraria Gerrei” is waiting for the last visa to restart the interventions in the Muscadroxiu mine, where it aims to extract fluorite, galena and rare earths. Particularly sought after materials for the production of electric accumulators. All through a project worth 40 million euros and an industrial plan that provides for the use of high-tech tools that will range from the study and research of the tenors to the organization of work up to the possibility of driving underground vehicles from remote.

The conversion of the plants

To play an important role in this game are the large groups that have decided to “diversify” the production, focusing precisely on the raw materials necessary for the production of batteries for electric cars. This is the case of the Glencore group which, in its plant managed by the subsidiary Portovesme in the industrial center of Portoscuso, has prepared a plan for the processing of Manganese, Nickel, Lithium and Cobalt. Not only that, as part of the reorganization it envisaged the construction of a plant for the production of Lithium from lead pastel.

The circular economy

An opportunity for the extraction of the materials necessary for the production of batteries can be represented by the storage sites of the residues of mining operations. That is, landfills no longer in use that could turn into new open-cast mines. For Antonio Martini, mining engineer and former manager of Assomineraria, it is necessary “to activate projects for the recovery of minerals in the various former mining landfills and to promote the recycling of urban mines with great impetus”.