Electric car batteries: how to access the US maxi plan

Next week the US Treasury Department will issue guidelines on requirements relating to the provenance of battery materials for electric vehicles under the President’s Climate Change Act Joe Biden. Automotive, battery and clean energy industries await guidance on how to tap into hundreds of billions of dollars in stimulus nell’Inflation Reduction Act, signed last year.

“After outlining these initial guidelines, the Treasury will provide guidance over the next two months on tax credits, bonuses for clean energy projects located in communities dependent on fossil fuels, those built with national and others. Guidance will also be released on the sale of tax credits and their return, which allows entities without tax liability to use them.

L’inflation reduction act, dal valore complessivo dthe 740 billion dollars, intends to promote and accelerate the ecological and energy transition Among the chapters is also the one on electric mobility. The document provides $36 billion in incentives for the purchase of electric vehicles over the next ten years.

Incentives and constraints

Basically, for American consumers who want to buy a 100% battery electric car, there should be $7,500 in incentives, but only if the manufacturers ensure a “made in China” battery replacement plan with home-made solutions by 2024 The constraint also extends to the minerals necessary for their production: those from China and any other country where there are no free trade agreements in force by 2025 will be banned.

A big plan that it will also have repercussions in Europestill undecided on how to field common financial support instruments with the aim of increasing production volumes, while promoting leaner authorization procedures. Europe needs to arrive at a production of batteries, capable of equipping 18 million electric cars.

Some gigafactories are ready but sWithout a plan like the US one we won’t be able to satisfy domestic demand of accumulators expected for 2030, thus having to resort to large amounts of imports from foreign competitors such as the United States itself and above all China.