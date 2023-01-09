Listen to the audio version of the article

Batteries for electric vehicles in the foreground. Stellantis returns to the field to secure the raw materials essential to be independent in production ensuring sustainable costs. It is a common strategy to that of all the global car groups, from Tesla to GM and Ford, from Renault to the big Germans (Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz) which have recently signed an agreement with the Canadian government to ensure the extraction of raw material. In 2022 commodity prices have literally taken off pushing battery costs beyond the previous year’s levels. A worrying increase due to the still too high list prices of the electric car, which interrupted a downward trend that had lasted since 2010.

The group born from the merger between PSA and FCA has signed a binding agreement with the Australian group Element 25 for the supply of high-purity manganese sulphate monohydrate for the production of battery packs. The five-year agreement provides for the delivery of a total volume of 45 kilotons starting in 2026, with the possibility of extending its duration and increasing volumes. Element 25 will source material from its Butcherbird project in Western Australia and also plans to build a processing plant in the United States. Stellantis will proceed with an investment in Element 25.

Zero emission future

“Our commitment to a net-zero carbon future includes the creation of an intelligent supply chain, which allows us to meet the demand for electric vehicles from our customers,” commented Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis, underlining that “ the production of electric vehicles that guarantee customers an innovative experience in terms of propulsion, connectivity and functionality is a fundamental element of our Dare Forward 2030 plan for safe, clean and accessible mobility».

In October, the agreement with Gme Resources

The agreement with Element 25 strengthens Stellantis’ electrification strategy, which includes the procurement of substantial quantities of raw materials for the production of battery electric vehicles (BEVs). In October, for example, Stellantis and GME Resources Limited signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding for the future sale of large quantities of cobalt nickel sulphate products for batteries from Western Australia’s NiWest Nickel-Cobalt Project. (NiWest). Manganese is an essential stabilizer element of the cathode of electric vehicle batteries.

“Stellantis’ support for Element 25’s project to produce high-purity manganese sulfate for batteries is an extraordinary endorsement from one of the world‘s leading automakers and confirms the validity of our plan to become a long-term global supplier of battery materials to meet growing global demand,” said Justin Brown, managing director of Element 25, explaining that the company is “perfectly aligned with Stellantis’ decarbonization and electrification goals. , which are among the most ambitious in the industry, and with this agreement we are committed to promoting net-zero carbon emissions.”