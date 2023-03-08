Listen to the audio version of the article

The first shocks of the earthquake were recorded on August 23 last year when a top-level German delegation led by Chancellor Scholz and the CEOs of Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz flew to Canada to sign an agreement on supplies of raw materials for batteries . Indeed, for “a sustainable value chain,” Volkswagen had declared. The strategic move had been the first step in establishing a foothold in North America with PowerCo, the subsidiary of the world‘s second largest manufacturer focused on the production of automotive batteries. By the end of the first week of January, confidential documents had been published about Volkswagen’s search for a site for the first battery factory in North America, Ontario, Canada. The incentives promised by the Ottawa government played an important role.

The American hypothesis

Thus, the new revelation by the Financial Times that the Wolfsburg group would be evaluating the possibility of building a plant in the United States is not entirely unexpected. Just a few days ago, the intention to build a 2 billion-dollar factory in America dedicated to the new American-only brand Scout (pick-ups and SUVs, in production from 2026) emerged.

The battery factory is competing with another planned plant in Eastern Europe. At the origin of the decision, according to FT, there could be the 10 billion euro of incentives that could come from the Inflation reduction act (IRA), the green law wanted by Joe Biden and which puts the American industrial ecosystem in severe competition with that European.

Even the Swedish Northvolt, a partner of VW and candidate for a 20-30 billion IPO, has spoken out in favor of migration to the United States thanks to the maxi-package of subsidies and tax incentives worth 369 billion dollars (Northvolt calculated which would have benefits of 8 billion) which is becoming a powerful attractor of European companies in the tech and green energy area. The goal is to find resources as soon as possible to respond to the challenge of Chinese competition. Several governors of US states have carried out real roadshows in Europe in recent months to convince the best European companies in the renewable energy and technology sector to transfer part of their activities to the other side of the Atlantic. A threat also to the occupation.

The meeting in Brussels

As for the 10 billion for VW, the figure emerged from a meeting between the German company and three European commissioners, Maroš Šefčovič, Margrethe Vestager and Thierry Breton, as reported on LinkedIn by the director responsible for technology, Thomas Schmall. VW is waiting to understand how Brussels intends to respond to Washington. The European Commission is expected next week to publish the so-called Net Zero Industry Act as part of its response to the US zero-emissions energy programme. The relaxation of state aid rules and the possible package of subsidies was not considered satisfactory by the industry.