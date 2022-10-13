Home Business Battery bonus, the discount for renewable energy storage systems arrives. The revenue instructions
Battery bonus, the discount for renewable energy storage systems arrives. The revenue instructions

Battery bonus, the discount for renewable energy storage systems arrives. The revenue instructions

Here comes the bonus for the purchase of the accumulation systems for the photovoltaic. This is a tax credit for the expenses of 2022, for which the application can be submitted from 1 to 30 March 2023. The rules in a Provision of theRevenue Agency which also contains the template for the request. A fund of three million euros is available.

Who can claim the bonus

The tax credit is reserved for natural persons who have made expenses for the purchase of storage systems from 1 January of this year or will carry them out by next 31 December. The bonus has the aim of increasing self-consumption as the batteries allow you to set aside the energy not used during the hours of the day, and make it available in the evening and at night when the panels are not productive.

The bonus is also recognized if the systems are installed on electrical production plants powered by renewables already in operation and even if they benefit from the incentives for on-site exchange recognized by the GSE.

Tax credit to be used in compensation

For the bonus, the application must be sent on the form prepared by the Inland Revenue from 1st March to 30th March 2023 exclusively by electronic means, using the web service available in the reserved area of ​​the Agency’s website. A receipt is issued within five days of sending it certifying the acceptance of the application (or the rejection, with the relative reasons). The bonus can be used in the tax return relating to the tax period 2022, as a reduction of the taxes due and any unused amount can be used in subsequent years.

The amount of credit

At the moment it is not known how much this credit will be. The Revenue Agency will in fact be a subsequent provision to disclose the percentage of the tax credit due on the basis of the ratio between the amount of allocated resources (3 million euros) and the total amount of eligible expenses indicated in the applications.

