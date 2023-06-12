Battery change at Nio: That’s why it was surprisingly bumpy

Power Swap Station in Mariestad, Sweden: Nio currently has 16 battery swapping stations in operation across Europe – and is working “at full speed” on the rapid expansion of its special network. Nio

After the heavy SUV EL7 and its luxury class sedan ET7, the Chinese Nio is now bringing the Stromer ET5 – and thus making the special “Power Swap Stations” accessible to middle-class customers. Business Insider drove an ET5 test car, also designed as a competitor for the Tesla Model 3, to Hilden and had the battery changed there at a battery exchange station, fully automatically. Nio wants to offer a “revolutionary charging solution” in the competitive electric car market. But our practical test shows that the procedure requires a certain amount of practice – but is then quite lively to entertaining.

It sounds exciting what the car manufacturer Nio also promises its German customers on the Internet: A “revolutionary charging solution” for their electric vehicles from the Chinese brand.

With his so-called Power Swap Stations (PSS) – these are new types of battery swapping stations that look like an open car garage with an attached office container – the company wants to offer “users a convenient and fast alternative to conventional charging”.

Such marketing messages should always be treated with caution. What may read appealingly in advertising theory is far from being convincing in day-to-day business. Business Insider therefore went to Hilden in North Rhine-Westphalia to carry out a comprehensive practical test at the PPS there in the “Seed & Greet Loading Park”.

In a mid-range sedan of the type ET5, which among other things is intended to attract those interested in the Tesla Model 3 to Nio, we tried out how „smart and exclusive” that “charging experience” (O-Ton Nio) really is.

Hurry makes waste – and with care

The tour begins in Düsseldorf and with the – at least without much Nio experience – comparatively cumbersome input of the navigation destination. The subsequent drive towards Hilden was uneventful, and the ET5 proved to be quiet and comfortable on both city streets and the freeway.

On the other hand, it gets restless when you arrive at the battery exchange station. This is first and foremost due to the driver – author of these lines – who simply wants to steer the rental car forward into the PPS in order to save time. After all, the station is empty right now. So why wait?

Excited, Dennis Wagner jumps over and urgently asks that this attempt to park be stopped as soon as possible – and reveals himself as a Power Swap Operator (PSO). Nio keeps such expert helpers at the stations during the ramp-up period of its charging solution in order to personally support the users if necessary.

Overview of Nio charging points in Germany: The first “PPS” in Zusmarshausen was followed by the Hilden location, where Business Insider recently carried out a test swap. Nio

New trial. And now all right: We steer the Nio into a white marked field directly in front of the ramp to the PPS and hand it over to “Nomi” in the so-called starting area. This is a fictional character and virtual driving assistant who now takes complete command with her youthful-friendly voice. A small black ball is mounted in the middle of the cockpit of the ET5, from which Nomi blinks at the vehicle occupants with her artificial googly eyes, accepts voice commands and gives answers.

After Nomi steps on the brake pedal, a special kind of “autonomous driving” begins: the car takes over the steering itself, and the Nio whirrs into the charging station without any action on the part of the chauffeur. Backwards, mind you. Dennis Wagner is visibly relaxed and finally smiles with satisfaction.

Nomi announces: “I have parked the vehicle”. Additional information appears on the large central display, including: “Wait until the vehicle carries out a self-inspection”.

Feeling of “rumble” when standing still

Again there is unrest in Hilden, but now it is no longer the fault of the driver. “Battery replacement will begin shortly,” Nomi lets know. And she makes it clear as a precaution: “During this time, the vehicle can shake and make noises”.

How true! “Schepper, dengel, crunch” – a soundscape sets in, the Nio wobbles, sways, seems to rumble over a bad off-road track.

We don’t move an inch. Rather, a fully automated special tool approaches from the depths of the Power Swap Station, which, after the computer-controlled and thus millimeter-precise adjustment of the car, loosens a few screw connections on the vehicle underbody – and removes the “used” battery pack from our test car. This is then – also automatically – fed to an integrated loading system and then made available to one of the next PPS users after “refueling”.

Christian Wiegand (left), Head of User Development at Nio Germany: The manager explained important features of the new Stromer ET5 to Business Insider author Henning Krogh (right) in Düsseldorf. Beatrice Bohlig

We, in turn, receive the charged battery pack of a previous station user in the here and now during the next battery replacement step: Once again, the relevant machinery whirrs up from the catacombs of the Hilden station – and fixes the new battery plate on the ET5. After the work is done, Nomi kindly releases us from the PPS: “Please drive to the marked route”. I put my hands on the steering wheel again, turn on the electricity, brake and drive the freshly loaded load back to Düsseldorf.

The whole thing only took a good five minutes, and apart from the hasty maneuver by the hasty driver, the battery replacement worked without any problems.

Nevertheless, there are reservations about the system of power swap stations among e-mobilists and non-competitors such as VW, BMW or Mercedes-Benz. The concept is technically far too complex, say some. The previous PPS network in Germany is still very thin, the others complain.

Urgent expansion of the charging network

Nio refers to more than 20 million swap processes at more than 1,400 stations around the world – and to ambitious expansion plans on German land (see map).

In Europe, there are currently 16 power swap stations available for Nio drivers, who can of course also draw electricity from conventional charging stations. “We are pushing ahead with the expansion at full speed,” says Christian Wiegand, Head of User Development at Nio Germany, Munich.

And Nio has long been working on the “3.0” charging concept for the German market, which is already available in China: The exchange time should be around a minute shorter, and Nomi will take over the approach to the PPS at the motorway exit. However, the mishap with his “forward parking attempt” will never happen to the author again.