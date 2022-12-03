Home Business Battery life exceeds iPhone 14 Pro Max, annual flagship Mi 13 is here: 4500mAh battery, 67W fast charge
Battery life exceeds iPhone 14 Pro Max, annual flagship Mi 13 is here: 4500mAh battery, 67W fast charge

Battery life exceeds iPhone 14 Pro Max, annual flagship Mi 13 is here: 4500mAh battery, 67W fast charge

Battery life exceeds iPhone 14 Pro Max, annual flagship Mi 13 is here: 4500mAh battery, 67W fast charge

Today’s news, the blogger Panda very bald revealed,The battery capacity of Mi 13 is 4500mAh, which supports 67W wired flash charging and 50W wireless flash charging.

Previously, Xiaomi had released the Mi 13 battery life DOU test. If the number exceeds 1, it means that it can be used normally for 1 day. It can be seen from the figure that,The DOU score of Mi 13 reached 1.37, which is stronger than the battery life of Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max.

It is worth noting that Panda very bald revealed that Mi 13 is also equipped with Xiaomi’s self-developed chip Surging G1, which is a battery management chip.Drawing on BMS (Battery Management System), one of the core technologies of electric vehicles, it can monitor battery safety in real time at millisecond level, realize the most accurate battery life prediction in the industry, and effectively improve the battery life of mobile phones.

Specifically, the surging G1 can monitor the slight change (ISP) of the internal material of the mobile phone battery caused by falling, collision, etc., and can also dynamically analyze the reasonable temperature range of the battery under charging, heavy load and other scenarios according to the temperature rise model (SOA ), and according to the health of the battery cells, provide battery maintenance functions to prolong battery life.

Under the influence of the surging G1 and 4500mAh large battery, the “Xiaomi Therapeutic Battery Management System” allows Xiaomi Mi 13 to have fast wired and wireless second charging, and at the same time become the digital flagship mobile phone with the longest battery life in Xiaomi’s history.

