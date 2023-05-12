Battery manufacturer is now building in Germany

In addition, however, money is now also to flow – and this is probably crucial – within the framework of a new subsidy framework, the “Temporary Crisis and Transition Framework” (TCTF for short). These state aid rules created by the EU Commission at the beginning of the year are intended to facilitate state subsidies in order to enable green change. In other words, they should make it easier for EU members to counter the US on green industrial policy.

Also read: How new types of batteries could solve all raw material problems

However, the approval of the EU Commission is now the final hurdle for Northvolt’s final investment decision. Brussels must notify its okay. According to the press release, the company is “in initial constructive talks” with the EU Commission. If an agreement were reached, the TCTF would be applied in Germany at Northvolt for the first time.