Battery Owners of Solar Companies in Puerto Rico Selected for Energy Storage Program to Improve Service Stability

Battery owners under four solar companies selected by LUMA Energy will now have the opportunity to make stored energy available during periods of high demand, in an effort to improve service stability. The four companies included in the program are SunRun, Sunnova, Fortress Power, and Tesla. However, the program, named Battery Emergency Demand Response (BDER), will be limited to 6,500 customers until June 30, 2024, as it is currently in the pilot stage. Participation in the program will be granted on a first-come, first-served basis, with a restriction that none of the aggregators can exceed 50% of the total capacity. Marketing efforts by the companies are already underway to encourage participation. As an incentive, participants will receive compensation depending on the agreement offered by their solar company, while LUMA Energy will compensate aggregators at a rate of $1.25 per kilowatt hour for the energy made available through their clients’ batteries. In emergency situations, the batteries in the pilot plan will be able to provide a total capacity of up to 20 megawatts (MW). However, this is considered a small amount compared to the country’s peak demand of over 3,000 MW. The flexibility of the program allows clients to negotiate the use of up to 50% of their battery storage capacity with their solar company. LUMA Energy will require the activation of participating systems during emergency events, but it will be up to the companies to implement them operationally. The most common occasions for activation are expected to be during peak demands in the summer between 6:00 pm and 10:00 pm, but it could also be triggered in other scenarios of generation insufficiency. The companies selected as aggregators were determined based on their technological capabilities and reputation in Puerto Rico. The BEDR program is separate from a virtual power plant initiative led by SunRun, which focuses on a group of 7,000 customers with batteries and the capacity to dispatch about 17 MW starting next year. In comparison, the BEDR program can be seen as a smaller-scale virtual plant.

