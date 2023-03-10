The Dutch chip machine manufacturer ASML is a world leader. The West is using this to tie China back.

Only insiders would know the company ASML, confirms economics professor Nicolas van Zeebroek. But the company is a stroke of luck for Europe. Because ASML is the only company in the world that supplies what all microchip manufacturers need: the most modern production machines for the most modern microchips.

Hundreds of billions of chips – every year

Legend: Almost nothing works without microchips – billions of transistors can be accommodated in a chip the size of a thumbnail.

Modern technology is not possible without microchips: around 160 chips are installed in a smartphone, and there are 3,500 in a modern car with a hybrid engine. Around 140 microchips are produced worldwide per person per year – an unimaginable number. Only ten percent of the chips are currently produced in Europe, most come from Asia.

Transistors are the central components of chips. The more that are installed on a chip, the more powerful a computer chip is. ASML can place billions of transistors on a thumbnail-sized chip, as Christophe Fouquet explains.

“A single one of these transistors is 20,000 to 100,000 times smaller than the diameter of a hair,” says the ASML executive board member.

Virtually unassailable lead

In so-called lithography systems, microscopic conductor tracks are burned onto chips. The development and construction of such machines required almost thirty years of research and billions of euros in investments.

Today, ASML is the world leader in this segment of semiconductor production. The technological advantage of ASML can hardly be caught up today, says Fouquet.

The ban on exports of the most modern machines throws China back ten years in technological development.

Because of this technological lead, ASML has become a pawn in international politics: The US government has decided on far-reaching export restrictions for high-tech products to China and the Netherlands and Japan want or have to follow the export restrictions under pressure from the USA.

Little joy in Beijing about embargo plans

China is displeased with the West’s plans to boycott the most modern chip production machines. A complaint will be filed in The Hague, Beijing said. Earlier, the Dutch government said it was planning new restrictions on the export of semiconductor technology to protect national security. Accordingly, the export restrictions should come into force soon. Neither China nor ASML was explicitly mentioned. But it is clear that the embargo will cover the most modern chip production technology developed by ASML, “DUV lithography”. According to the company, none of these chip machines have yet been sold to China. (sda)

The US wants to ensure that China does not get the latest ASML machines in order to secure the technological lead of Western countries.

A heavy blow to China’s industry

The consequences could not be estimated exactly, says ASML Manager Fouquet. However, only part of the business is affected by the ban on deliveries to China – it is only about the most modern chip production machines that can no longer be exported to China.

According to Belgian technology expert Nicolas van Zeebroek, ASML is of strategic importance for both the USA and Europe. “The ban on exports of these state-of-the-art machines is throwing China back ten years in terms of technological development,” he emphasizes.

Brussels is investing billions of euros

The EU and its member states are in the process of setting up a huge support program for the chip industry. The US company Intel, Samsung from South Korea or TSMC in Taiwan are lured to Europe with billions of euros in subsidies in order to build semiconductor factories here.

In this way, the EU wants to slowly free itself from its great dependence on chip factories in Asia. This would be unthinkable without the technology of the Dutch ASML.