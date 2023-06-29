Battle for water in the heart of Europe: Conflict prevention becomes necessary

Due to global warming, the amount of water flowing from the Swiss Alps to neighboring countries can decrease at certain times of the year. Keystone / Arno Balzarini

As the source of several large European rivers, Switzerland wants to retain more water for power generation. But France and Italy also need the water from the Swiss Alps. How can the different needs be reconciled?

This content was published on June 29, 2023 June 29, 2023

Luigi Jorio

I am a journalist from Ticino, I live in Bern and I write articles, reports, interviews and analyzes on scientific and social issues. I am interested in climate, energy and environmental issues as well as everything related to migration, development aid and human rights in general.

Kaspar Schuler, President of the International Commission for the Protection of the AlpsExternal link (CIPRA), is very concerned: “Everyone needs water – in the future there will be a fight for water.” CIPRA is a non-governmental organization that works to protect the natural and cultural heritage of the Alps.

For centuries, the Alps have supplied water to millions of people in Europe. Switzerland is called the “moated castle of Europe”. But this vital resource is becoming increasingly scarce and therefore more controversial.

The amount of water that flows from Switzerland to other European countries will decrease, especially in summer. But it is precisely in the warmest months of the year that France and Italy need this water the most, for example for irrigating fields. For its part, Switzerland needs the water in the reservoirs to produce electricity.

In view of climate change, this situation harbors according to a Swiss government reportExternal link on water supply security “considerable potential for conflict”.

For this reason, international agreements and conventions on water management between the Confederation and neighboring countries are being renegotiated. But will this be enough?

Swiss water in European rivers

Switzerland has rich water resources: lakes and rivers make up around four percent of the national territory. There are around 1,500 lakes and rivers with a total length of 61,000 km.

Approximately six percent of Europe’s drinking water resourcesExternal link are in Switzerland. The Rhone, the Rhine and the Inn originate in Switzerland. In summer, the rivers Rhine, Rhone, Po and Danube benefit from the annual meltwater from the Alps.

The proportion of Swiss water in the outflow of the major European rivers varies depending on the amount of precipitation and the intensity of snow and ice melt.

According to the Federal Office for the Environment (Bafu), the average annual proportion is 1% for the Inn, 10% for the Po, 20% for the Rhone and 45% for the Rhine.

Kai Reusser / swissinfo.ch

However, the retreat of snow and glaciers in the Alps may impact regions further downstream.

According to a study published in March this year Rhone-Mediterranean and Corsica Water BoardExternal link the minimum flow rate of the Rhone at the outlet of Lake Geneva on the Franco-Swiss border decreased by 7% between 1960 and 2020. In Beaucaire, in the Camargue, near the river delta, the drop was 13%.

According to this study, the mean summer discharge height of the Rhone near Beaucaire could fall by a further 20% over the next 30 years due to the rise in temperature and the need to irrigate increasingly drought-prone agricultural land.

This could have consequences for shipping, agriculture, ecosystems, drinking water storage and energy production. In France, about 20 hydroelectric power plants use the water of the Rhone – it is also used to cool the reactors of four nuclear power plants.

More water for winter electricity

France and Italy want more water, but so does Switzerland – especially for electricity production. Almost two-thirds of Electricity in SwitzerlandExternal link are generated by hydropower.

Understandably, Switzerland does not want to be left stranded. Above all, she wants to have enough reserves when the demand for electricity is at its highest, i.e. in winter.

At the end of 2021, representatives of the federal government, cantons, energy suppliers and environmental organizations will therefore have a round table 15 storage hydropower projectsExternal link identified which, based on current knowledge, are energetically the most promising and at the same time can be implemented with the least possible impact on biodiversity and landscape. Two new dams are planned, including one in the Matterhorn area.

“The goal is clearly to hold back more water for the winter,” says Schuler. Large cities near the Alpine region such as Milan, Lyon or Munich would also benefit from the increased hydropower production.

According to Schuler, the water will also be used for irrigation in agriculture and for snow cannons in Switzerland.

Drinking water from the toilet

According to Loïc Fauchon, President of the World Water Council (World Water CouncilExterner Link), a special responsibility for the management of this resource. However, countries far from the sources must also guarantee appropriate management.

The World Water Council is an international think tank supported by the large multinational water and energy companies.

“In Europe we are used to working together on water issues, even if there are occasional tensions.”

Loic FauchonPresident of the World Water Council

“In Europe we are used to working together on water issues, even if there are occasional tensions,” says Fauchon.

In his opinion, increasing the capacity of water reserves will be crucial in the future.

According to Fauchon, in view of climate change and demographic development, it will be necessary to consume less water and increase water efficiency.

For example, the reuse of wastewater not only for irrigating fields (which is already being done) but also for supplying households is being considered.

In France was just started a pilot projectExternal link: State-of-the-art technology is used to convert, for example, toilet waste water into drinking water.

Adaptation of international agreements

For decades, conventions and treaties have regulated cooperation between Switzerland and neighboring European countries in the cross-border management of international water resources and lakes.

“These agreements should be revised and redefined in order to adapt to climate change,” Bafu spokeswoman Rebekka Reichlin told SWI swissinfo.ch.

Switzerland and France, for example, are working on creating a binational commission for the management of transboundary Rhone waters.

Bern is also reviewing the agreement between Switzerland and Italy on the regulation of Lake Maggiore (Lake Langen), which has been in force since the 1940s. This agreement has always been the subject of controversy and tension between the affected regions of the two countries.

In June 2022, the Lombardy region had asked the authorities of the canton of Ticino and Switzerland to allow more water to flow into Lake Maggiore and thus into the Ticino and Po rivers to help agriculture affected by drought. The application was not approved on the Swiss side with reference to the lack of water reserves in the Ticino reservoirs.

Kaspar Schuler is of the opinion that last year’s experiences should serve as a warning: “The cooperation between Italy and Switzerland is not working optimally.”

According to Schuler, cross-border water management must be recognized as a priority. The CIPRA President calls for more international conferences on this topic, the establishment of working groups and diplomatic talks at the highest level.

“Water management must not be limited to national borders. It must encompass the entire water system, from source to estuary.”

