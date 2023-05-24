Baulion Kurt Zech: Who inherits his huge empire?

Despite the current construction crisis, Zech’s company is expected to generate construction services worth 4.6 billion this year. picture alliance/dpa | Soren Stache

Kurt Zech heads 300 construction and project development companies, operates hotels and is a Redeer. In 2022 alone, his company provided construction services worth 4.3 billion euros, the “business week„. However, it is not yet known who might be the successor to his empire.

Kurt Zech is one of the most powerful builders in Germany. As managing partner and CEO of the Zech Group, he runs the fifth largest construction company in the country.

As the “business week(Wiwo) reports, his empire now consists of 300 construction and project development companies, including construction companies such as Zechbau, Muntebau and Wayss & Freitag. However, precast concrete plants, specialist planning offices for technical building equipment, shipping companies, hotels and companies in the agricultural industry also belong to the Zech Group.

Kurt Zech has been working on his success for 45 years. With a partner, he took over his grandfather Gustav Zech’s business in 1987 and founded Kurt Zech GmbH in Bremen. Since then he has erected residential buildings and shopping centers, built roads and tunnels, cleans up environmental damage and hunts for insolvent companies. In terms of business, he hardly misses an opportunity – he wants to “be able to grab it when a ready-roasted pigeon comes flying by,” he told the “Wirtschaftswoche”.

However, the 66-year-old Kurt Zech is not entirely undisputed. In 2002, after the renovation of the Weser Stadium and the police headquarters accused of corruption. However, he denied the allegations and the public prosecutor’s office finally dropped the investigation without demanding fines.

The building giant makes sales in the billions

Zech’s strategy seems to be working well. In 2022, his company provided construction services worth 4.3 billion euros. According to “Wiwo”, this year it should even be 4.6 billion despite the current construction crisis. But he does not only do business with construction. According to the report, Zech’s shares in the Lloyd shipyard in Bremerhaven are also intended to “manage the assets of the Zech family and preserve them across generations.” However, Kurt Zech’s exact assets remain a secret. For example, it is not known how high the rental profits of his 20 hotels are. However, a look at his estimated 35 million yacht confirms that it is propertyinvestor financially more than just doing well.

In the meantime, it is not known in whose hands the responsibility for the real estate empire will fall after Kurt Zech.

It was “an insane task, that Pursue to prepare for a successor,” Zech explained to the “Wirtschaftswoche”. According to this, Zech has transferred a quarter of the Zech Group shares to his two daughters and his son, but does not expect “at the moment” that “one of the children will take on operational responsibility”. The divorce from his wife Maja may play a role in this. She accused Kurt Zech of being undignified in his dealings with her and, in conversation, described him as “Bild-Newspaper as “ruthless and selfish”. However, Zech does not want to leave behind a chaos like in the case of Tengelmann or Thiele after his departure.

