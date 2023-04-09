Home Business Bauwerk Parquet is growing – the timber market is creating uncertainty
Bauwerk Parquet is growing – the timber market is creating uncertainty

The turnover of the St.Margrethen building group increased last year by 15.3 percent to almost CHF 348 million. The reason for the growth is also Somerset Hardwood Flooring from Kentucky, which was acquired in May 2022.

Bauwerk Parquet in St.Margrethen cannot make any forecasts for the current ear.

The international wood market is showing turbulence. This also applies to the wood processing industry. The Bauwerk Parquet Group from St. Margrethen has a foothold in the USA with the purchase of the plant in Kentucky, but price corrections in Somerset have also weighed on the group’s profitability. Bauwerk Parquet reports that sales in the DACH region (Germany, Austria, Switzerland) increased by around 3.5 percent. Scandinavia even increased by 13.5 percent. But in the rest of Europe, sales fell by around nine percent last year. With the acquisition of Somerset Hardwood Flooring, the proportion of sales not generated in Europe increased to 15 percent (2021: 6 percent).

