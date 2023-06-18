Bavaria is suing the constitutional court against inheritance tax

“We have tried many times to convince the federal government to increase the allowances for inheritance tax – we are always given the cold shoulder. So Bayern had no choice but to sue,” said Füracker. The federal states are entitled to the full amount of inheritance tax, so they should decide on the structure. “Bavaria’s lawsuit aims to regionalize inheritance tax – for lower tax rates and higher tax exemptions. Everyone must be able to inherit the parental home without inheritance tax forcing them to sell it. We are threatened with selling out our homeland.”