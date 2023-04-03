Home Business Bavarian justice works particularly quickly
Dhe judiciary in Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg works a lot and efficiently. On the other hand, anyone who complains to an East German court has to wait up to three months or more for a verdict. These are two results from the statistics of the administration of justice, which the journalist Joachim Wagner evaluated for the “Neue Juristische Wochenschrift” (NJW). To do this, he relies on the non-public figures from the “Berlin Table” for the criminal and civil courts for 2015; it is guarded like a treasure by the federal states. It records new lawsuits, settlements and the length of proceedings in the courts. The tables are the quality management of the judiciary. They enable a country-internal comparison of where judges and public prosecutors work particularly well or where there is a need for improvement.

In his NJW article, Wagner attributes the efficiency of southern German courts primarily to the high settlement rates: In every fifth lawsuit in 2015, judges from Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg reached an agreement between the parties. Another important finding from the Berlin table is that civil judges are working away more cases under the pressure of new lawsuits, according to Wagner. This is especially the case in North Rhine-Westphalia, but also in Bremen.

His assessment coincides with a recently published study by the Munich Ifo Institute. For their “Evaluation of the Efficiency of Legal Proceedings in Germany”, the authors led by Niklas Potrafke used data from 2014 and compared them to other European countries. The German judicial system there is above average, but not among the best.

Germany is behind Luxembourg, Austria and the Scandinavian countries, especially when it comes to indicators such as completion rates, length of procedures and the number of pending lawsuits at the turn of the year. Potrafke, who heads the Ifo Center for Public Finance and Political Economy, warns against drawing conclusions about the quality of case law. Nevertheless, this question is economically important. “Empirical studies show that judicial efficiency can go hand in hand with higher economic growth,” says the researcher.

