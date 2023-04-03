Dhe judiciary in Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg works a lot and efficiently. On the other hand, anyone who complains to an East German court has to wait up to three months or more for a verdict. These are two results from the statistics of the administration of justice, which the journalist Joachim Wagner evaluated for the “Neue Juristische Wochenschrift” (NJW). To do this, he relies on the non-public figures from the “Berlin Table” for the criminal and civil courts for 2015; it is guarded like a treasure by the federal states. It records new lawsuits, settlements and the length of proceedings in the courts. The tables are the quality management of the judiciary. They enable a country-internal comparison of where judges and public prosecutors work particularly well or where there is a need for improvement.

In his NJW article, Wagner attributes the efficiency of southern German courts primarily to the high settlement rates: In every fifth lawsuit in 2015, judges from Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg reached an agreement between the parties. Another important finding from the Berlin table is that civil judges are working away more cases under the pressure of new lawsuits, according to Wagner. This is especially the case in North Rhine-Westphalia, but also in Bremen.

German justice system is not at the top

His assessment coincides with a recently published study by the Munich Ifo Institute. For their “Evaluation of the Efficiency of Legal Proceedings in Germany”, the authors led by Niklas Potrafke used data from 2014 and compared them to other European countries. The German judicial system there is above average, but not among the best.

Germany is behind Luxembourg, Austria and the Scandinavian countries, especially when it comes to indicators such as completion rates, length of procedures and the number of pending lawsuits at the turn of the year. Potrafke, who heads the Ifo Center for Public Finance and Political Economy, warns against drawing conclusions about the quality of case law. Nevertheless, this question is economically important. “Empirical studies show that judicial efficiency can go hand in hand with higher economic growth,” says the researcher.

Judges’ Association has young people worries

Like Wagner, the Ifo study points to significant discrepancies between the civil courts of the federal states. The highest completion rates were recorded in Bavaria (72.7 percent) and Baden-Württemberg (71.9 percent). At the bottom are Bremen (64.7 percent), Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania (66 percent) and Thuringia (63.5 percent), two eastern German states. In Thuringia, a plaintiff had to wait an average of 6.1 months for a decision in 2014, while southern German courts were two months faster. “It is striking that the efficiency of the district courts varies greatly within the federal states,” says Potrafke, “that surprised us”.

According to Wagner, the figures make it clear that East German civil judges receive fewer files but need longer to process them. He attributes the noticeably lower level of this quality indicator – the ratio of the number of incoming cases to the duration of the proceedings – compared to West Germany to two causes: the aging of the East German judiciary and the lack of legal expertise. After reunification, lawyers were sought in the East. The administration lowered the hiring criteria so that some judges could pursue a career there that would have been denied to them in other federal states. In addition, calculations assume that in the period from 2025 to 2032 every second judge and public prosecutor in East Germany will retire.

Professional associations such as the German Association of Judges are already seriously concerned about young talent. Because there are fewer and fewer legal trainees throughout Germany. Within 15 years, their number has fallen by around 30 percent. A turnaround is not in sight, despite the fact that there are now more than 110,000 law students in Germany. More and more young lawyers decide to study at a university of applied sciences – and thus no longer meet the requirements for civil service.