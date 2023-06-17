Home » Bayard boss on sales, online trading and new co-owners
Bayard boss on sales, online trading and new co-owners

She does everything differently: the Bayard boss does without online trading – and is successful with it

Bucking the trend: Silvia Bayard, boss and co-owner of the fashion boutique group of the same name, deliberately foregoes any online sales and instead consistently relies on brick-and-mortar retail.

Silvia Bayard is convinced that customers value social contact.

Bild: Severin Bigler

She does everything that experts say shouldn’t be done. Despite the online hype, Silvia Bayard and her fashion group of the same name only rely on brick-and-mortar retail, and she positions her shops in the middle price segment, which experts keep saying is dead. “We don’t have excessively high prices, and we’re not too cheap either,” says Bayard. “And we did well with that.” In any case, her success seems to prove her right.

