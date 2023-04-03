Home Business Bayer: Major shareholder Temasek supports Bayer supervisory board chairman
At the Annual General Meeting on April 28, the future of Bayer Supervisory Board Chairman Norbert Winkeljohann will be discussed. His re-election was recently controversial. Now Temasek has obviously positioned itself. As reported by financial circles, the major Bayer shareholder votes for Winkeljohann’s re-election. Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund, which holds 3.5 percent of Bayer’s shares and is therefore one of the largest shareholders, has already cast its vote. With his vote, Temasek wants to enable stability and continuity in times of upheaval, it is said. The designated Bayer CEO Bill Anderson, who will take over on June 1 and is already a member of the Bayer Board of Management, should be able to develop his strategy in peace, according to financial sources.

