Baystartup: Which startups find their investors here – and how?

Carsten Rudolph heads the Baystartup investor network. Every year a number of Bavarian startups to people who want to invest money in good ideas. What he advises founders.

Carsten Rudolph has been part of the startup ecosystem in Bavaria for more than two decades.

Carsten Rudolph has been a kind of matchmaker for more than twenty years: He brings founders together with investors, he matches good ideas and the necessary money. Since 2009, Rudolph has been the head of Baystartup, a central institution for business start-ups and financing in the Free State of Bavaria.

External content not available “>”> Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To view, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings . Change privacy settings

That’s why, for example, he met the Flixbus founders when they were three boys from university who had a pretty daring idea: to liberalize the long-distance bus market with a startup. He found the three of them pretty quick, Rudolph says, particularly impressive because they always had such good control of their numbers. “They said of themselves that Excel is their favorite tool,” recalls the matchmaker in the podcast.

He does not present every startup to the investors

Rudolph also got to know the founders of Celonis, eGym, Exasol and many other successful startups from Bavaria when they were just starting out. It is therefore all the more exciting to talk to him about how one recognizes the potential of successful founders so early on. How they convince investors and business angels with the pitch. And when he passes an idea on to his valuable network of liquid, Bavarian private investors and when not.

Because: “We currently see 800 to 900 startups contacting us every year. Of course, we only present a certain part to investors, around 150 to 170″, says the Baystartup manager. “We received 68 of these financings last year.” According to its own statements, Baystartup has actively managed 449 financing rounds in the pre-seed, seed or series A phases since 2015 and was able to arrange a financing volume of 458 million euros.

Private investors are the term that most private Baystartup financiers (there are also companies in the investor network) prefer to “business angels”, explains Rudolph. They come from different areas. The head of the network recommends that they all give no less than 50,000 euros per startup investment and create a portfolio of ten to twelve startups over a few years. Because: “The risk is still very high. The odds too. We also observe what the long-term VC statistics say: 40 percent of investments go wrong. And as a rule, it is two out of ten companies in the portfolio that bring in the entire return.”

Which startups have impressed him the most over the decades? Hardware or software – what do Bavarian investors stand for? Does every founder have to pitch the next unicorn to be convincing, or can you also inspire supporters with grounded plans? Rudolph reports all this as a guest in our podcast.