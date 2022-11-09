Home Business BayWa Re, two 92 million wind farms completed in Campania and Puglia
BayWa Re, two 92 million wind farms completed in Campania and Puglia

BayWa Re, two 92 million wind farms completed in Campania and Puglia

The company announces the completion of the structures of Serralonga (Avellino) and San Paolo di Civitate (Foggia) for a total of 70 thousand users served

BayWa Re, a company in the renewable energy sector, has announced the completion of the wind farms of Serralonga and San Paolo di Civitate. The Serralonga park – located in the Municipality of Lacedonia in the province of Avellino – was created thanks to a partnership between BayWa Re – owner of 52%. – and Nisida, part of the De Vizia group. The Serralonga park is made up of 11 Vestas V136 turbines and 1 Vestas V117 turbine, for a total of 50.5 MW of installed power and will provide renewable electricity to approximately 45,000 households. The total volume of funding for this project is over 63 million euros, shared by Nord / LB Norddeutsche Landesbank BayWa Re and Nisida.

The German commercial bank is also a partner for the San Paolo project, which was financed for 25.4 million plus 4 million of BayWa Re equity. The San Paolo park in Civitate, in the province of Foggia, is made up of 5 turbines : 1 Vestas V126 and 4 Vestas V136 for a total of 20 MW of installed power and will provide green energy to 15,900 families. Alessandra Toschi, managing director of BayWa Re Italia, comments: «We are happy that the Serralonga and San Paolo projects have been completed and that these parks add to the total installed renewable power in Italy, helping to exceed the threshold of 60 GW installed. ‘Italy – continued Toschi – remains for us one of the strategic countries both in terms of photovoltaics and wind power. The country has registered a positive trend of the installed system after a period of stalemate caused by the pandemic but growth must be supported if we want to reach the targets set for 2030 ».

