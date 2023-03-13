Business Insider editor Steffen Bosse tried the new Baywatch Berlin pizza. Business Insider

Whether Gangsterella, Jokolade or Dirtea: more and more celebrities are launching their own food brands. The latest addition is the pizza from the team of the podcast “Baywatch Berlin” around comedian and TV presenter Klaas Heufer-Umlauf. Business Insider editor Steffen Bosse tried the pizza – and thinks it’s good if it weren’t for the overloaded marketing.

Be it Jokolade, Dirtea, Nurucoffee or Naturally Pam: a whole range of celebrities have launched their own food brands. And not just for millennials. Günter Jauch and Thomas Gottschalk also insisted on getting their own wines onto the shelves of Aldi and Netto. And with the Gangsterella brand, rapper Capital Bra recently opened the run on celebrity pizza. Now the Baywatch Berlin podcast team around TV presenter Klaas Heufer-Umlauf is following.

The trio behind the “Baywatch Berlin” podcast: Klaas Heufer-Umlauf (middle), Thomas Schmitt (l) and Jakob Lundt. picture alliance/dpa | Oliver Dietze

Together with Edeka rely on a second trend. It’s not just the faces of the podcast hosts that are emblazoned on the packaging. The marketing claim on the box is that the brand wants to get the frozen pizza out of the dingy fast-food corner. Manufacturers such as Gustavo Gusto had already advertised with this.

Of course, the claim of the product from Edeka and Baywatch Berlin has an ironic appeal, after all it is a comedy podcast. The pizza is “the first diamond to eat”, it says on the box, “for the millionaire feeling from the oven”. Nevertheless, reason enough to put the claim to the test.

Baywatch Berlin: “Glamour from the freezer”?

My first problem: getting the pizza at all. In total, I checked out four Edeka and Netto branches in Berlin. None of them had the “Million Dollar Salami” version, and two of them didn’t even have a single copy of the pizza. So I partially capitulated and settled for the “Golden Margherita”.

The price is also golden for a frozen pizza. I have to shell out a whole 4.99 euros. The standard Wagner stone oven pizza is only about two meters away for 1.65 euros. Luxury TK competitor Gustavo Gusto now also costs 4.29 euros.

The package is, well, a cardboard box. With a pretty design and lots of luxury and glamor claims. But just a cardboard box with a frozen pizza wrapped in plastic foil. Of course, there is nothing glamorous about the basic principle here either.

In addition to a chic glow pattern, slogans such as “luxury for the stomach” are emblazoned on the sides of the pizza pack. Business Insider

A 1210 calorie pizza

And speaking of the “dirty corner” of fast food: the Margherita version of Baywatch-Berlin has 1210 kilocalories. The nutritional values ​​are also deluxe. For comparison: A standard Wagner salami pizza has almost 800 kilocalories, the Margherita by Gustavo Gusto has 947. I look in vain for organic information on the Baywatch Pizza.

Not much glamor to be seen uncooked. Business Insider

So first of all, a lot of money for an – admittedly – large frozen pizza. As it cooks in the oven, I scan the QR code on the packaging. I come across a website where the marketing storytelling of the packaging is seamlessly continued via a podcast special on the Edeka website. The podcast trio of Heufer-Umlauf, Thomas Schmitt and Jakob Lundt weaves together an audio story of how they eat the luxury pizza in St. Moritz’s artificial snow. To be honest, I hear that more for the sake of completeness.

In terms of taste, the Baywatch Berlin Pizza can do a surprising amount

So after I got through the whole marketing gimmick, the question remains: What can the pizza actually do? And that’s a surprising amount. The base is thin and crispy except for a few spots. The rim is crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside. A few fresh pizzas can’t do much more than that.

The bottom line is mixed. Admittedly, a Margherita pizza can be less radiant than a salami pizza with truffle oil. But the basics have to be right.

So, as is usual with frozen pizzas, the cheese wasn’t very exciting, but it went well. The sauce is sweet and solid. The star, according to the packaging, is actually the semi-dried cherry tomatoes, which are surprisingly aromatic – just like the basil and spinach pesto.

Cheese Close-up: The semi-dried cherry tomatoes stand out. Business Insider

So is frozen pizza indistinguishable from the one from the restaurant? Yes she is. But the difference has now really gotten much smaller, especially with the dough.

However, the competition is now getting the same thing. And as someone with little connection to the podcast, the whole marketing hustle and bustle is just too much for me. And it’s not worth the extra cost to me.