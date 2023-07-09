Bazar Cuba Launches New Offer: Acquire Power Plants for Your Home

Introducing Home Power Plants: A Convenient Solution for Power Outages

The renowned online store Bazar Cuba, operating through its platform www.pamitienda.com, is now offering a new and exciting deal to its customers. They can now purchase power plants for their homes, providing a reliable and convenient solution for unexpected power outages or areas with limited access to electricity.

One of the options available at Bazar Cuba is the BUCATTI electric generator, which offers a generating power of 900W and a voltage of 110V. This equipment uses gasoline as fuel and operates with a 2-stroke engine. It can be manually started using a pulley and rope mechanism. Priced at €391.50 euros, it comes with a commercial guarantee of 1 month, ensuring peace of mind for buyers.

Delivery or receipt of service for this product is subject to certain conditions. Customers located in Havana, Santa Clara, and Ciudad Camagüey have the option of home delivery, directly to the door of their vehicle. However, customers in Pinar del Río, Villa Clara, Matanzas, Cienfuegos, Sancti Spíritus, Ciego de Ávila, and Camagüey (except for certain municipalities) must pick up their purchase at the provincial representations of Shopping Bazaar. The collection should be completed within a maximum of 20 business days after the purchase.

Purchasing a home power plant provides customers with a reliable and self-contained power source during power outages, making it particularly useful during emergency situations like storms or prolonged blackouts. Essential appliances and electronic devices can continue to function without interruptions.

Cuban bazaar, operating through its platform www.pamitienda.com, is constantly expanding its product catalog to offer practical solutions to its customers. Despite the relatively high prices, these power plants provide a viable solution for Cubans on the island.

If you are interested in acquiring a power plant for your home, visit the Bazar Cuba online store at www.pamitienda.com and explore the available options that meet your needs. Don’t allow power outages to catch you off guard – prepare yourself with a reliable and efficient power plant!

