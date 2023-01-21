Home Business BB Biotech reports a loss of CHF 358 million at the end of the 2022 financial year
Business

BB Biotech reports a loss of CHF 358 million at the end of the 2022 financial year

by admin
BB Biotech reports a loss of CHF 358 million at the end of the 2022 financial year

Based on unaudited consolidated data, BB Biotech AG closed the 2022 financial year with a loss of approximately CHF 358 million (compared to a loss of CHF 405 million in the previous year). For an investment company, the result achieved reflects the performance of the share prices of the companies held in the portfolio.

The publication of the investment portfolio is scheduled for 20 January 2023, while the full annual report will be published on 17 February 2023.

See also  UniCredit confirms 'commitment for distribution of at least € 16 billion in the three-year period 2021-2024'

You may also like

Crypto assets in the portfolio of over 550,000...

Confindustria: “Gas prices at the lowest levels and...

UniCredit, dividends: Orcel ready to give more

Istat: construction production up by +0.5% in November

Twenty billion less on current accounts: so inflation...

Enel, Starace: positive start to the year, gas...

Google cuts 6% of workforce, over 12,000 employees

Unicredit: what analysts think of the remuneration plan...

Netflix: subscribers boom. Dad Hastings no longer CEO

Sound the alarm before the Spring Festival!6 banks...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy