Based on unaudited consolidated data, BB Biotech AG closed the 2022 financial year with a loss of approximately CHF 358 million (compared to a loss of CHF 405 million in the previous year). For an investment company, the result achieved reflects the performance of the share prices of the companies held in the portfolio.

The publication of the investment portfolio is scheduled for 20 January 2023, while the full annual report will be published on 17 February 2023.