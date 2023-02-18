Listen to the audio version of the article

After Europe comes North America. B&B Hotels, the hotel chain headed by Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking lands in the United States and entrusts the leadership to Valerio Duchini who becomes the new president and CEO of B&B Hotels USA after leading the development of the company in Italy and in some markets of the Eastern Europe. The planned investment is 4 billion dollars over a decade to open about 400 B&B hotels. Duchini’s plans envisage a first opening in Florida in Orlando, the capital of amusement parks in the USA, followed by around twenty always in the state between Miami, Key West, Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Tampa, Pensacola, Sarasota and Jacksonville. Depending on the season, the average room occupancy rate in Florida is 7-12% higher than the US average. As always, the positioning of B&B Hotels will be in the medium-high range of the market. «I am proud to be able to develop this ambitious project which will see B&B Hotels land for the first time in the USA. Capillarity on the territory, quality and price remain the basis of our value-for-money offer, a winning strategy here in Europe that we will certainly replicate overseas as well, bringing the values ​​that distinguish the chain» comments Duchini who remains on the Board of Directors of the Italian branch.

The winning formula is repeated in the USA

A small team has been created in Miami that scouts properties that could potentially enter the portfolio by offering the properties a long-term relationship. It will try to steal affiliates from the many US chains that operate in franchising or with M&A operations “at the right price”, underlines Duchini who, after an initial phase concentrated in Florida and Texas, will also aim at the Canadian market. «There is a hole in the midscale and upper midscale hotel segment, where demand is growing instead. 85% of the market – says Duchini – is made up of large chains that work in franchising and contract management, therefore the quality level is lower than in Europe. Direct management, which is part of our business model which is based on a flexible development strategy, guarantees a higher level of quality. We are ready to invest where there is business potential, whether we are talking about main or secondary cities, downtown or suburbs, airports or the crossroads between important communication routes, and in all types of buildings. We will work with 20-year leases renewable at 5 + 5 years, with the rebranding of existing hotels or with construction projects on virgin land. We also aim to replicate our distribution model, which in Europe is 70% direct».

Thus the development in Italy

In a long-term vision, the company in Italy aims to grow from 60 hotels in 2022 to around 150 in 2030. «In 2023 we are allocating a hundred million for about ten openings – says Liliana Comitini, new president and managing director of B&B Hotels Italy, Slovenia and Hungary -. We focus on tourist resorts and cities such as, for example, Bari, Catania, Ancona as well as large metropolitan areas such as Rome, Turin and Milan». In France B&B Hotels has 358 hotels, in Germany 162 hotels, in Italy 60 and in Spain 40. The company also manages 10 hotels in Poland, 8 in Switzerland, 9 in Portugal, 1 in the Czech Republic, 7 in Belgium, 2 in Slovenia , 6 in Austria, 1 in Holland, 1 in Hungary and 6 in Brazil.