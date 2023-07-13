Home » BBC star Huw Edwards hospitalized in sex scandal
BBC reporter Huw Edwards

BBC in storm of sex scandal: presenter Huw Edwards hospitalized for “serious mental problems”

Was hospitalized “with serious mental problems” Huw Edwardsthe BBC star in the middle of an embarrassing sexual scandal.

Yesterday it was the wife who revealed that he is the well-known face of the national public broadcasterfor days the focus of embarrassing revelations: after days in which the most disparate rumors had followed one another about who the presenter was who had paid a young man to send him erotic images of himself (the complaint was made by the boy’s mother without however revealing his name), the wife, Vicky Flind: released a statement on behalf of her husband “essentially – she explained – because she is concerned for his mental well-being and to protect our children”.

