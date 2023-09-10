BBVA 5% Deposit Account: Yield and Opinions on the Offer

Co-founder of Affari Miei Independent Financial Advisory Company

BBVA has launched a new offer for its deposit accountpromising a 5% gross yield for 12 months.

But is it really a beneficial option for savers? Today we will see all the together characteristicsi costsi returnsi advantages they disadvantages.

Here’s a complete overview.

Who is BBVA

BBVA was born more than 160 years ago.

Just to give some number, the bank has 68.3 million active customers and is present in more than 25 countries. It currently has approximately 117,000 employees and €739.564 billion in total assets.

It is a global financial group that has always been attentive to people’s needs. Leader in the Spanish market, it has many branches in South America and is the largest financial institution in Mexico.

The bank’s objective is to make the opportunities of this new era accessible to all, helping its customers in their daily lives and accompanying them in the key moments of their lives.

As for theirs values, they put the customer at the centre, who is in fact the bank’s absolute priority. They also seek to have a significant impact in people’s lives and above all they want to have a positive impact in the lives of people and companies.

The bank is solid and always tries to evolve and aim for innovation, being a bank 100% online.

Is the BBVA deposit account safe?

Is Banca BBVA safe? The first thing to consider when choosing a deposit account or any other financial instrument is certainly that of solidity and of thereliability of the institution offering the product.

Usually for i deposits of less than 100,000 euros all banks are covered by the Interbank Deposit Protection Fund, which is to all intents and purposes one money back guarantee for account holders and therefore in the event of bankruptcy there is no need to worry.

The second thing to do is to check the solidity of the bank, and you can do this by looking at a very important value, the CET1 ratioor Common Equity Tier 1.

It is a index very important, expressed as a percentage, which is calculated by comparing a bank’s core capital, Tier 1, with its risk-weighted assets.

It should be known that the ECB has determined a minimum threshold that banks must respect, and if they are above this threshold it means that it is a safe and reliable institution.

The bank in question has a CET1 ratio of 14,4%.

Main features of the BBVA 5% Deposit Account

Here they are main features of the account.

The offer provided by BBVA refers to a flexible deposit with a yield of 5% gross for 12 months. The offer is without strings attached and furthermore if you decide to cancel the deposit before the deadline, you still get a guaranteed 1% interest.

You can deposit from a minimum of €500 to a maximum of €50,000.

On the official website you will also find a simulator to calculate the performance of flexible deposit BBVA 5%, so you can do a simulation of what you can achieve.

I attach the simulator assuming you want to pay €3,000 and keep the deposit for all 12 months.

How to open the account?

To open the dBBVA flexible storage you need to have the BBVA current account, which will be free of charges forever.

To open the current account you will only need 5 minutes with the online procedure and you can start using it right away. Then simply top up your current account and, via the application, select “activate a service” > “savings and investments” > “deposit” > activate.

Costs

There are no costs for opening, managing or canceling the deposit account. This makes the offer particularly attractive.

Release

The duration of the deposit account is 12 months from the moment the contract is signed, and its renewal is not automatic. When the deposit expires, you will receive the amount deposited plus the interest you have accrued in your BBVA current account.

If you want, you can cancel the deposit account at any time, without costs or penalties.

In case of early closing in fact you will be paid 1% of the interest accrued up to that point. You can cancel the deposit either directly from the application or by going to the website.

If you want, you can also decide to open multiple deposits simultaneously, and in this case separate contracts will be generated for each deposit account. I remind you that you will not be able to deposit, in total, more than €100,000.

I also remind you that the deposit account cannot be held jointly, but can be registered in the name of only one person.

Can I withdraw?

If you wish you can also withdraw from the deposit contract during the 14 calendar days following the signing of the contract. In this case, the bank will be able to proceed with the termination of the contract, crediting the amount deposited to your BBVA current account.

The taxes

Let’s analyze one last but important step.

The deposit account is associated with two taxeswhich are the withholding tax of 26% on the interest accrued at the time of closing the deposit account, and the stamp duty of 0.2% per year which is charged annually and also at the closing of the deposit account.

Affari Miei’s opinions on the BBVA 5% deposit account

We have reached the end of our discussion, we have analyzed all aspects of this deposit account proposed by BBVAso we just have to try to draw conclusions and understand together whether this could be an advantageous choice for you.

BBVA’s offer is interesting: we are currently emerging from the low interest rate scenario and, as you may have noticed if you are inquiring about the deposit accountsthe yields offered by banks have risen significantly.

I can’t tell you if this is the right offer for you; However, I can tell you that it is an advantageous offer from several points of view:

High performance: a 5% return is significantly higher than the market average;

Flexibility: the ability to withdraw funds at any time without penalties is a great advantage;

No cost: the absence of opening, management or cancellation costs is another plus.

If this offer has intrigued you and you want to find out more, I suggest you go to official site of the bank and read all its characteristics more carefully.

Only then will you be able to have a complete overview and have all the information to be able to draw your own conclusions.

