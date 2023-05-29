BCC For Web Deposit Account: Is it worth it? Features Guide

Co-founder of Affari Miei Independent Financial Advisory Company

BCC For Web is the online channel through which the Bank of Pisa and Fornacette del Credito Cooperativo offers latest generation banking services, which can be managed comfortably from the home PC. Among the most interesting products we find BCCfor Web deposit accountwhich we will analyze in this article!

Web Closed it is a 100% online ea account zero expensessimple to use and safe. Later we will see in detail the offer of interest rates aimed at new and non-new customers.

Another service that I want to analyze today is the Time Deposita small investment in the form of a time deposit to be activated directly on the current account – unlike the classic deposit account, it allows greater flexibility and customization of the bond.

If you want to know more about BCCForWeb’s complete offer, read my review to the end, I’ll explain how these savings tools work, what conditions they include and how much they make!

More information about the Bank

Bank of Pisa and Fornacette is one BCC which is a member of the Iccrea Cooperative Banking Group.

Like all banks with a territorial footprint, the Bank in question is also linked to the social, commercial and productive fabric of its place of origin: the Fornacette hamlet in the province of Pisa, where the general management is still located today.

The Bank has several branches well distributed throughout the surrounding area, while with the online banking channel it also reaches customers outside the range of action of physical branches.

Is the bank safe?

Even if it is a small bank, you can rest assured that the Banca di Credito Cooperativo adheres to the Guarantee Fund for Depositors, which compensates customers who hold a current account or a deposit account in the event of bank failure up to a maximum of 100,000 euros each.

If you invest lower sums than that amount you don’t have to worry, but even for higher sums there are currently no alarm bells. In the last annual financial statements, the CET1 ratio (solidity index) of the Banca di Pisa e Fornacette was above 13%, therefore absolutely within the norm and above the prudential limits.

Let’s proceed to analyze the deposit account agreement.

Time Deposit Deposit Account: Features

Time Deposit it’s a restricted deposit account equipped with its own Iban, and it is called that because it operates exclusively through alternative channels at the counter.

The account allows you to deposit sums and block them, i.e. make them unavailable for a certain period of time, during which the Bank calculates the interests which will be paid to the customer at the end of the contract.

Upon expiry of the bond, the sums become available again and remain in stock in the deposit account, continuing to accrue interest at a base rate lower.

The minimum amount to open the account is 5,000 euros, after which they are admitted up to 2 transfers of free amount, which can be made from one’s own current account, with which to increase the sums already restricted. Each month you can make up to 6 time deposits.

It is important to say that to access the service you must be the holder of a complete current account.

Choose the duration you prefer

Time deposit predicts five types of constraint: at 12,24,36,48 and 60 months. You can choose the duration that suits you best and/or even open multiple accounts with different durations.

At any time, however, you can choose to untie your sums in advance; in this case the interest will be recalculated at the base rate.

BCC interest rates for Time Deposit

Ithe annual rate paid, marked at gross of 26% withholding tax, and of:

0.30% for 12 months;

0.40% for 24 months;

0.55% for 36 months;

0.65% for 48 months;

0.85% for 60 months.

In case of early release the recognized rate drops to 0.00%.

Now let’s see the cost items.

Is the account really free of charge?

In fact, the deposit account costs nothing: there are no costs for opening and closing, there is no annual fee to pay and no costs for the normal operation of the account, furthermore the stamp duty is paid by the bank .

How to activate BCC Time Deposit?

Il service can be subscribed exclusively from the website of BCC for WEB. You need to follow these simple steps:

You must click on the “Activate Now” button and fill in the form for the opening request; The form is divided into 5 steps. Keep at hand the documents necessary for the compilation (identity document and tax code); If you are a new customer, at the end of the form filling procedure you will be automatically redirected to your “Provisional Customer Area” where you will find the guided procedure to complete the account opening. Lastly, you will have to identify yourself with a first bank transfer, sign the contract, send it back to the Bank and confirm the opening of the account. In the end you will only have to activate “Mito Home Banking”, the platform that will allow you to manage your account online.

BCC for Web: Opinions of Affari Miei on the offer

I conclude this review by sharing with you my opinion on the service just analysed: i Online accounts are among the most popular products of the moment because, obviously, the more things you can do via the web, in a simple and functional way, the more advantages there are (time savings, convenience and cost savings).

Obviously, online operations alone are not enough to judge a deposit account, the yield is also needed (even if we are talking about investments that in themselves yield little); does this plan suit us?

Time Deposit it allows you to accrue pretty good interest by activating longer bonds.

There are certainly accounts that reach and exceed 2.00% for the same duration, but perhaps the banks do not take on the payment of stamp duty and, perhaps, they also apply some ancillary costs that this service does not have. Therefore the offer ofTime Deposit di BCC for Web it’s convenient.

Conclusions

That’s all, as far as today’s review is concerned. I hope my article has been helpful to you and I hope you find the deposit account (or other savings instrument) that’s right for you.

Happy searching!