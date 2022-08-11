Today the Board of Directors of Iccrea Banca approved the preliminary half-year results of the BCC Iccrea Group. In the first half of the year, the Group, formed at 30 June 2022 by 120 Cooperative Credit Banks, confirmed its strong presence in the territories with loans to customers for a total of 90.1 billion euros, up by 1.3 billion euros. euro, an increase of + 1.4% compared to the same period of 2021.

In particular, the group closed the first half with a consolidated net profit of 683.3 million euros, an increase compared to the 405 million obtained in the same period of 2021.

In the first half of 2022, direct deposits from ordinary customers amounted to € 120.6 billion, essentially in line with the figure for the first half of 2021.

In terms of revenues, the interest margin in June 2022 reached 1.7 billion euros, up by over 300 million euros, up + 18% compared to the first half of last year, also thanks to the more favorable conditions financial assets which benefited the returns of the securities in the portfolio.

Pro-forma net commissions rose to 711 million euros, about 55 million more than in June 2021 (+ 8%).

Coming to the capital solidity indicators, those of the Group are confirmed as among the highest in Italy with a CET1 of 17.8% and TCR of 19%.