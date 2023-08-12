Bcc Iccrea Group: agreement for the sale of 570 million probable defaults and non-performing loans

The Bcc Iccrea Group has announced that it has signed binding agreements with various investors for the sale of non-performing loans for a total of approximately 570 million euros, substantially equally distributed between unlikely to pay and non-performing loans, relating to approximately 4 thousand debtors. 76 Banks belonging to the Bcc Iccrea Group took part in the operation, including 73 Bcc, Bcc Banca Iccrea, Bcc Leasing and Banca Sviluppo.

The note specifies that the competitive process (in line with the Group’s strategic objectives aimed at promoting derisking while maintaining robust capital safeguards) has led to the definition of an operation almost entirely without recourse, selecting investors of primary importance for the different portfolios operating on the Italian market which submitted offers in line with the group’s recovery expectations.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

