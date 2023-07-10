Home » Bcc Iccrea: Riccardo Corino new Chief Business Officer of the Group
Bcc Iccrea: Riccardo Corino new Chief Business Officer of the Group

Riccardo Corino has been appointed as the Group’s new Chief Business Officer Bcc Icreate, according to a recent official communication. Corino takes over from Luca Gasparino, who has been promoted to the role of General Manager of Bcc Credito Consumo.

Corino’s primary task will be to help intensify the commercial positioning of the 117 mutual banks that are part of the group. This will be achieved through the implementation of innovative commercial strategies and the introduction of new product and service offers, aimed at both retail and corporate customers.

