BCG: in 2022 Italy will have 100 billion euros

Italy is close to share 100 billion euros. In 2022 the value of mergers and acquisitions in our country has more than doubled, reaching $99 billion and exceeding the average of the last five years. The result is in contrast with the global trend of M&A deals, down 39% to $2.622 billion after a record 2021. According to the latest edition of Global M&A Report di Boston Consulting Group, high inflation, rising interest rates and the economic slowdown have disrupted the post-lockdown shopping spree. However, there are still excellent reasons to buy and sell: for example, the desire to reduce debt, the need to adapt supply chains to the geopolitical context, the urgency of improving one’s sustainability profile.

Operations doubled by us, down in the US

“In 2022,” he explains Edoardo Palmisani, managing director and partner of BCG, M&A deals in Italy saw transaction value double year-on-year. However, the figure is influenced by some transactions of significant size which alone accounted for more than 50% of the total value of the transactions.” In 2022, the global M&A market has realigned itself to the historical average after reaching a peak of $4.3 trillion in 2021. Worldwide, 36,046 transactions were concluded for an invested amount of 2,622 billion. The activity was especially intense in the United States, responsible for 30% of business and 50% of its value, and in the UK.

Still far from the pre-Covid numbers, it remains there Chinese, where lockdowns have hampered the conclusion of transactions. Counterintuitively, the war has spurred M&A activity, prompting Western groups to sever their ties to Russia and vice versa. So, for example, the oligarch Roman Abramovich sold Chelsea to an American-led consortium Todd Boehly for 3.1 billion, the highest price ever paid for a sports club. After all, large and mega-operations were the protagonists of M&A in 2022. Just think of the 75.6 billion offered by Microsoft per Activision Blizzardto the 41.3 billion paid by Elon Musk per Twitter or in Italy the takeover bid of 52 billion Edition and Blackstone on Atlantia.

In 2023 uncertainty prevails

“Looking to 2023,” he continues Palms “il climate of uncertainty on the evolution of the macroeconomic context will determine a still cautious approach to acquisitions, further testing the resilience of the mergers and acquisitions market. On the other hand, it is good to highlight some structural trends that we believe will continue to favor M&A activity, such as, for example, the review of the business portfolio to optimize profitability or access to new forms of capital to finance growth projects.”

Il worsening economic and financial conditions in fact, it cooled enthusiasm, leading to a slowdown in operations at the end of 2022 and at the beginning of 2023. With the risk of global recession businesses are adopting a more conservative approach to investments, fearing that the additional revenues won’t compensate for the extraordinary expenses. The interest rate hike it has made debt leverage more expensive and therefore slowed down the activity of private equity and venture capital, which also have huge resources to invest. The decline in ratings, especially in the technology sector, it has opened a gap between the offers of the buyers and the demands of the sellers.

Many opportunities to be seized for businesses

Il difficult macroeconomic environment however, it could also provide a boost to the sector’s activity, as geopolitical tensions can become a factor in both incoming and outgoing M&A. Just think, for example, of the opportunity perceived by some multinationals of cut ties with China or their willingness to relocate production to countries closer to outlet markets to avoid logistical or supply problems. There digitization finally, there remains an investment imperative for companies, as does the need to improve their ESG profile.

More attention to ESG environmental criteria

Finally, environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria have long been a crucial component for evaluating the risks and opportunities of operations. Increasingly, however, these requirements are becoming the main driver of mergers and acquisitions in order to align a company’s ESG profile with investor expectations. According to BCG’s analysis, the number of operations justified mainly by environmental considerations has doubled in the last 20 years, cot an evident acceleration in the last two-three years. However, the “green” lever must be handled with care and awareness, avoiding overestimating the target companies or choosing ones that are incompatible with the business plan. In Europe, calculates BCG, green acquisitions have struggled a lot to create value in the long term.