Home » BDI asks Scholz to speed up
Business

BDI asks Scholz to speed up

by admin
BDI asks Scholz to speed up

The situation has steadily deteriorated since 2021, and every second company expects the situation to deteriorate further. However, there is no broad debate about relocation in the industry, since energy costs play a subordinate role for machine builders: the survey found that four out of five companies are not considering relocation. VDMA President Haeusgen found that Scholz’ most important statement was ‘walk the talk’. “If Germany’s speed doesn’t rumble along in first gear, but becomes a high-revving electric motor, we’ll be somewhere completely different in two to three years.”

See also  Piazza Affari has lost momentum. But Wall Street is even worse

You may also like

Resolution 32 dated 03/04/2023 – Nothing impeding the...

Four unknown stocks that several top funds are...

Balneari, Brussels pressuring Italy: solution “within two months”

Fioroni buries the Democratic Party: “It’s now reduced...

At the age of 16 he founded a...

Saipem, 2008 tender: full acquittal by the Algiers...

Swiss government hires new advisors for Credit Suisse...

meeting dell’Ukraine Defense Contact Group

Space X: Musk postpones the launch of the...

Little game on Rome’s waste-to-energy plant: so Conte...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy