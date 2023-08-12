Be.Cultour, a pledge fund for sustainable cultural tourism

Listen to the audio version of the article

Support investments in innovative start-ups with a social vocation to implement circular initiatives. This is the objective of the Be.Cultour Project, funded by the European Commission under Horizon2020. Strategic partner of the Project, coordinated by the Cnr, the highly specialized consultancy firm Iniziativa which has set up a model based on the decision-making autonomy of investors for its implementation. It is a Pledge Fund, conceived ad hoc, to finance the circular and sustainable cultural tourism initiatives envisaged by the Project, which must be aligned with the Objectives of the 2030 Agenda and pay particular attention to urban regeneration, the enhancement of rural areas, territories and ecosystems of local innovation, to the creation of a positive impact in the community of reference.

The project aims to promote abandoned, underutilized and less known cultural and natural resources, enhance human capital and human rights, reduce tourist pressure on overexploited territories, as well as waste and consumption of natural resources (energy, water, soil, biodiversity) , increase the use of clean energy and green means of transport, recycle and reuse materials and products, enhance local, cultural food and craft production. All this also with the help of technological innovation: Ict, Ai, 5G and Iot systems can be used for better management of tourist flows to avoid overcrowding, improve accessibility and safety and promote evidence-based policies for improve the well-being of local communities as well as the visitor experience.

With Be.Cultour Initiative it confirms its leadership on the issues of sustainable finance and European funds, and exceeds 500 million euros of Research and Development projects of Italian companies, supported by national and European Union resources over the last 12 years. «For the Be.CULTOUR project», explains the CEO of Initiative Ivo Allegro, «as part of our growing specialization in innovative financial instruments, we have designed an investment model that is inspired by some characteristic elements of the “Pledge Fund”, simplifying them and making them hybrids with the logic of the club deal».

The Pledge Fund is an innovative financial solution for achieving social objectives, also from an ESG perspective, with targeted investments, both in cash and in kind, in circular economy initiatives in the tourism, cultural and creative fields. Both professional investors and legal and natural persons, as well as aggregations of people, who wish to participate in the investment initiative can participate in the “fund”. The contribution of the investors participating in the Pledge Fund in the individual initiatives can be conferred both in the form of equity, shareholding, and as an in-kind contribution, represented by services, availability of movable and immovable assets and know-how.

