From today, the shares of Be Shaping the Future (Be) are delisted from trading on Euronext Milan, STAR segment. This following the mandatory public tender offer promoted by the Offeror Overlord Bidco

on maxims n. 37,912,796 ordinary shares of Be, equal to 28.105% of the related share capital.

In addition, Overlord Bidco has announced that it has notified the Issuer of the deposit and availability of the total value of the Joint Procedure, amounting to 20,022,371.700 euros in a specific current account at Intesa San Paolo, in the name of Equita SIM.

The total value of 20,022,371.700 euros is intended for the payment of the consideration for the remaining no. 5,803,586 BE Shares still outstanding, equal to 4.302% of the share capital.