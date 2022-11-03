Be wary of the pound’s rebound being blocked!Bank of England to raise interest rates by 75bps on Thursday, but experts predict return to dovish tone



Markets expect the Bank of England (BOE) to raise interest rates by 75 basis points on Thursday, the largest rate hike since 1989but economists believe that as recession prospects deepen,Policymakers to take a dovish tone as they look ahead。

The Bank of England is expected to raise interest rates for the eighth time in a row as UK inflation hit a 40-year high of 10.1% in September, butWeakening growth momentum and a major shift in fiscal policy are expected to ease calls for more aggressive monetary tightening。

New Prime Minister Sunak scrapped controversial tax cuts on the fiscal policy agenda of his predecessor, Truss, meaning fiscal and monetary policies no longer run the other way.

The U.K. government’s U-turn has eased market tensions, meaning the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will not have to deal with the additional inflationary impact of government policy as it weighs the possibility of slower growth ahead.

On Monday, Goldman Sachs economists cut their 2023 annual growth forecast for Britain’s economy to -1.4% from -1%, arguing that under new Prime Minister Sunak, energy cost aid packages for households and businesses may be less generous.

“As such, we see less pressure on the central bank to act aggressively at this week’s meeting, but we remainA rate hike to 75 basis points is seen as possible, because 1. Fiscal policy is generally more expansionary than envisaged at the August MPR meeting; 2. News about the labor market and underlying inflationary pressures has been firm; 3. MPC comments indicate that there will be A strong policy response. “

The bank expects a divided vote on Thursday, favoring a 75 basis point rate hike, with a possible 50 basis point hike in December。

Chief UK Economist Stefan Ball and Chief European Economist Jari Stehn said: “We expect the BoE to explain the accelerated pace of rate hikes, as well as continued inflationary pressures and additional support for demand resulting from announced fiscal measures . However, we do not anticipate material changes to forward guidance and expect the MPC to maintain a meeting-by-meeting approach.”

Deutsche Bank alsoThursday’s vote is expected to be split in favor of a 75bps rate hike, with the key rate at 3%。

The German bank said in a report on Friday that it expects the Bank of England to deliver three key messages to markets.

The first is a further deterioration of the economic outlook, with the UK economy now facing “deeper and more persistent” than previously thought, while price pressures are likely to intensify in the short term, leading to a collapse by the end of 2025.

Sanjay Raja, chief UK economist at Deutsche Bank, said: “Second, policy is not a preset path. However, given the increased volatility in inflation (energy price guarantees to end in March 2023), the expansion of price pressures, and the future One year of acceleration in wage and price growth, risk management considerations necessitate further tightening and earlier rate hikes. As a result, policy will need to go a little further than expected, further into restrictive territory, especially as inflation expectations decline , when the second-round effect is strengthened.”

Raja also pointed out that,There is a limit to tightening monetary policyhe hinted that if bank rates eventually hit the market-expected 5%, it would put pressure on the balance sheets of already struggling households and businesses.

He added: “We expect the Bank of England, including the Governor at the press conference, to emphasise that while the Bank remains fully committed to combating excessive inflation, it will try to avoid over-revising interest rates so as not to derail the economy further. The pre-pandemic level has regressed.”

Deutsche Bank now expects the BoE rate to hit 4.5% by May next year, down from its previous forecast of 4.75%due to the withdrawal of fiscal stimulus measures and the advancement of fiscal consolidation.

GBP/USD daily chart

At 15:05 on November 3, Beijing time, the pound against the US dollar was quoted at 1.1379/80