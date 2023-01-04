Bearish dollar!The Fed’s December minutes may be more dovish, and it is expected to raise interest rates by only 25 basis points in January



At 03:00 on January 5 (Thursday), Beijing time, the Federal Reserve will release the minutes of its December monetary policy meeting. Market analyst Jing Ren predicts that the Fed’s December minutes will be more dovish. The market expects the Fed to continue to slow down the pace of interest rate hikes. After the Fed raised interest rates by 50 basis points in December 2022, it may only raise interest rates at the January 2023 meeting 25 basis points.

The Fed has raised interest rates seven times in a row.The consensus among analysts is that it will raise rates again at the end of January 2023. Currently, most economists expect a 25 basis point rate hike, which would continue the Fed’s slowing rate hike trend.

At 03:00 on Thursday, December 15th, Beijing time, the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 50 basis points as scheduled (75 basis points in November), raising interest rates to 4.25%-4.50%. Among economic expectations, the Federal Reserve raised its inflation forecast and median interest rate forecast. At the same time, the Fed continued to emphasize inflation risks. After the resolution was announced, it supported the strengthening of the U.S. dollar, which put pressure on the price of gold, which once fell by more than 10 U.S. dollars in the short term.

Market analyst Jing Ren pointed out that after the December 2022 meeting, Fed Chairman Powell insisted that interest rates will continue to rise, and the market misunderstood the Fed’s attention. The hawkish tone had less impact on markets after the Fed slowed its rate hikes. This is a situation that has been seen before, and Powell’s attitude is not completely consistent with the minutes of the meeting. That’s why there could be some turbulence in markets after the release of the Fed’s December meeting minutes on Thursday.

In November 2022, there is quite a lot of discussion about when the Fed will turn. The market expects that after that month’s FOMC meeting, Powell will signal a small rate hike at the next meeting. Instead, he said very firmly that interest rates will continue to rise. But two weeks later, the minutes of the FOMC’s November meeting came out, and they were decidedly more dovish. The Fed finally narrowed its rate hike to 50 basis points at its December meeting. Given Powell’s hawkish tone after the December meeting, and the consensus expectation that the Fed will now keep rates steady,Some speculate the Fed’s December meeting minutes could be even more dovish。

According to market analyst Jing Ren, the minutes of the Fed’s December meeting could have a bigger impact, as FOMC members have remained largely silent since that meeting. Of course, the past few weeks have been the year-end holidays, so not much Fed commentary is expected. Now, traders are preparing for the year ahead, with the minutes explaining for the first time the Fed’s thinking on current inflation trends.

The thing is, Powell wasn’t the only hawkish signal at the last meeting. The Fed updated its dot plot showing members’ views on the policy rate in the coming months. There, the median rate forecast was raised to 5.0% from 4.5%, implying that the consensus among Fed members was more hawkish than it was at the end of the third quarter.

The market is currently pricing in a final rate of less than 5.0%, while the Fed insists that the final rate will exceed 5.0%. Who is right may depend on economic data, but the Fed doesn’t need to do much to prove the market wrong. With interest rates currently at 4.5%, all the Fed has to do is raise rates by 50 basis points at the January meeting, as it did in December, and markets will have to adjust. In fact, nearly a third of economists are making such predictions.

So the conclusion of the December Fed minutes could be how confident members sounded in their forecasts that rate hikes would go ahead. If they emphasize a greater reliance on economic data rather than anchoring expectations, the market may see them as more dovish than Powell has conveyed recently.

