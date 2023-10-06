Bearish Sentiment Deepens as JPMorgan Chief Warns of Potential 20% Drop in S&P 500; Tech Giants Vulnerable to Huge Losses

Bearish Sentiment Grows as JPMorgan Warns of 20% Drop in S&P 500 Index

In a stark warning to investors, JPMorgan chief market strategist Marko Kolanovic has urged them to prepare for a significant 20% decline in the S&P 500 index. Kolanovic attributed this bearish sentiment to the impact of high interest rates on U.S. stocks, stating that it is difficult to envision the U.S. economy avoiding a recession if the Federal Reserve continues to maintain these levels.

On Thursday, U.S. stocks prolonged their decline, with the S&P 500 index closing down by 0.13%. This decline has accumulated to over 5% in the past month and may lead to five consecutive weeks of decline if the trend continues on Friday.

Despite his somber outlook, Kolanovic still believes there is a possibility of a short-term rebound in U.S. stocks, contingent on positive economic reports in the coming months. He predicts a single-digit rise, but warns that just one piece of negative news could trigger a 20% drop in the S&P 500 index.

Tech giants, in particular, should be approached with caution. UBS Chief Economist Jonathan Pingle highlighted that if the employment report, set for release on Friday, leans toward a stronger scenario, the market expects the Federal Reserve to reintroduce interest rate hikes. Bob Michele, JPMorgan Chase’s global head of fixed income, concurred with this assumption, pointing out that it would result in increased U.S. Treasury yields and a subsequent sell-off in U.S. stocks.

The technology giants, which have experienced remarkable growth this year, are expected to be hit the hardest in this market downturn. Kolanovic specifically mentioned Apple, Amazon, Meta, Alphabet, Nvidia, Tesla, and Microsoft as companies that have achieved historic growth under high interest rates and, consequently, are most vulnerable to substantial losses.

These seven companies have collectively contributed to an 83% increase in the stock prices of the S&P 500 index since the beginning of the year, making them the primary driving force behind the index’s rise. Kolanovic believes that if a recession occurs, these companies will experience declines alongside other industries.

Considering this outlook, Kolanovic recommends that investors consider the U.S. money market and short-term Treasury bonds as sound investment options. Currently, these markets offer a high return rate of 5.5%, serving as a key protection strategy for investors.

It is important to note that Oriental Fortune, the source of this article, publishes this content solely for informational purposes and takes no responsibility for investment decisions made based on this information.

