“Bears have a peaceful disposition”, killing Jj4 is not the solution

Man has placed the Slovenian bear in an overly anthropized environment and now it causes disasters. Yellowstone Park is as big as the Marches

In the consumer society we think of handling the bear as a toy. The Tar of Trento has only suspended until 11 May next the order for the slaughter of the bear Jj4, issued by public bodies. The problem remains upstream, after the tragedy that saw a runner, Andrea Papidie attacked by the bear.

The bear does not normally attack the man but could understand as a threat a subject that runs or meets at close range. We don’t know what condition the bear was in at the time of contact. In addition, bears introduced into Trentino from the Slovenian mountains (with us they had become extinct) between 1996 and 2000 with the Life Ursus project they got used to living in a little anthropized territory, with a low probability of encountering human beings. Are we sure that local institutions have communicated to the population the behavior to adopt in areas repopulated with bears?

It is argued that by cutting them down they could then be replaced with grazing cows and horses. But according to a 2018 study by researchers of Stanford University, the deadliest animals to humans in the United States are just cows and horses. What are we doing? Shall we slaughter all the cows and horses? The same ones that should replace the bears in Trentino? It will be said, but those are the United States, we are something else.

Precisely. Yellowstone Park in the United States is perhaps the most competent bear management agency in the world. The park is about 9,000 square kilometers large, which is more or less the size of our Marche. 9,000 square kilometers make a difference. The whole Trentino Alto Adige region is about 13,000 square km! There are areas where bears live and visitors are shown accurate behavior prophylaxis. You have to stay at least 100 meters away if you spot a specimen, you can’t run in those areas either on foot or by other means, sudden movements are to be avoided etc. etc.

