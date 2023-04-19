Bears walking in Abruzzo: maximum attention to Lecce nei Marsi and Pescina

Hibernation over, in Abruzzo the Marsican bears wake up and start wandering around the villages. Two sightings within a few hours: in Lecce nei Marsi, border of the Abruzzo National Park and in Collarmele, the mountain above Pescina, where the footprints presumably of a mother with two puppies were found.

And the maximum attention is triggered again. Especially in Lecce nei Marsi, where a bear has been roaming around in the evening and in the morning for years now, so much so that it is now almost permanent. Thus the mayor of the Municipality, Augusto Barile, issued a “recommendation” to the residents inviting them to move the time for the delivery of organic waste from the evening to the morning. “If the bear can no longer find food – explains the mayor – he will stop walking around the town and stay in the mountains. The series of sightings – adds Barile – is the sign that our territory is within a healthy ecosystem where animals reproduce without problems. However, it is important to follow the recommendations of the National Park which invite caution in case of sighting. The residents are now used to it and know how to behave but being the country of the bear attracts onlookers who absolutely must have an attitude of prudence if they encounter the animal”.

Maximum attention also to Pescina and Collarmele. Here, as reported by the marsicalive site, the mayor Antonio Mostacci explained that the presence of a bear specimen with two cubs in our area has been recorded”. The mayor declares, “the forest carabinieri and park rangers have already been alerted and have already carried out the necessary inspections. From what I have been told, the footprints point towards the mountains but in any case I invite everyone to be extremely careful and to report any other sightings”.

The same attention that the mayor of Pescina Mirco Zauri asks of his fellow citizens.

“I accept the invitation to pay the utmost attention made by the Mayor of Collarmele”, says the mayor Zauri, “our neighboring municipality, in order to adopt the same attention of a possible presence of a she-bear with two cubs in tow”.

It is not alarm but maximum attention.

