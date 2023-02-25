Attack on the Florence high school, President Mattarella on young people: “Civilization is a dam against violence”

“There are episodes of violence in families, in homes, against women, on the street, even in recent days in front of a school against boys. These are episodes to which to respond with positive behavior “because”our country has always cultivated civilization”. The President of the Republic said, Sergio Mattarellaon the occasion of the ceremony at the Quirinale for the delivery of the attested ai new Bishops of the Republic, returning to what happened in front of the high school in Florence. “There are episodes of violence against which, however, the real dam is naturally made by the interventions of the public authorities, but it is made prevalently above all by the positive behaviors that are carried out in society, come out, manifest themselves, such as those that you have put on the pitch” added the head of state.

“What you have done – underlined the head of state addressing the Alfieri – is important and also what many girls and boys do, like you, in Italy, as well as elsewhere in other countries, practicing solidarity, I commit common, taking charge of general problems, understanding that one does not live alone, but goes together with others and realizes oneself together with others. All of this is also an antidote against violence, and I thank you for that too. Because it indicates a model of life that is opposed to that of arrogance, oppression, violence”. “Ours – concluded Mattarella – is a country that has always cultivated the civilization of the human condition. And that’s what prompted you. Maybe in doing some actions you didn’t fully realize it, and it’s good to always remain simple as you are “.

#Mattarella: There are episodes of violence against which, however, the real dam is naturally made by the interventions of the public authorities, but it is mainly made by the positive behaviors that take place in society

Meanwhile, in the aftermath of the interview that aroused much controversy over the letter from the principal of Florence who wrote to the students following the clashes in the city, the Minister of Education Joseph Vallettara shared his post a Morning 5:

Many things have been said, these are my words. Have I announced sanctions? No.

