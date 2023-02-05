The trip of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Algeria, for a visit of “cooperation and friendship”, was one of the most important since the beginning of his mandate. This passage shows how relevant Algeria is in the eyes of Italy. Welcomed on January 22 by Algerian Prime Minister Aymen Benabderrahmane, Meloni met the Algerian President the following day Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

Rome-Algiers cooperation

Italy and Algeria have signed a joint declaration and four memoranda of understanding in different sectors. Two of these deals involve the Algerian energy company Sonatrach and the Italian ENIwhich have a long-standing relationship, and aim to improve the energy connection networks between Algeria and Italy, while the latter focuses on technological cooperation for the reduction of gas flaringrecovery and other emission reduction techniques.

The other protocols concern the cooperation in space activities for peaceful purposes and economic cooperation, with a formal agreement reached between the Algerian Economic Renewal Council (CREA) and the Italian Economic and Industrial Confederation. While all of these new agreements are extremely important, the real relevance of this mission lies in his geopolitical value. Indeed, Algeria is seen as a key element in Italy’s strategy for its policy on the enlarged Mediterranean.

A new regional partnership

Speaking at the Rome MED – the annual appointment on the Mediterranean organized in Rome every December by the Italian Foreign Minister Dialogues last December – Prime Minister Meloni had already announced her intention to build a new partnership with African countries, on the basis of a “non-predatory but collaborative attitude”. This approach is openly inspired by the figure of Enrico Mattei, founder of the Italian hydrocarbon company Eni and considered a “friend” of Algeria. It is no coincidence that President Meloni made a symbolic stop at the Enrico Mattei garden, in the Hydra area, near the Italian embassy, ​​inaugurated by Italian president Sergio Mattarella during his last visit to Algeria in November 2021.

This visit comes as some observers speak of a evolution of economic relations Italians in the Maghreb in favor of Morocco. However, to speak of a ‘new balance’ is exaggerated and a bit misleading. However, if the search for more in-depth relations with Algeria does not mean that Italy cannot find a healthy balance between the two historic Maghrebi rivalsat the same time it is clear that Algeria is considered increasingly relevant.

Algiers between the Mediterranean and the Sahel

Rome’s growing interest in Algiers should be seen as part of a systemic geopolitical vision, shared by the entire Italian political and institutional set-up, and is neither tied to the specific preferences of a political party nor is it temporary and tactical. It fits into a broader vision, which sees in theAlgeria and pillar of regional stability and, consequently, as one of the crucial actors for the stability of the enlarged Mediterraneanthe first area of ​​geostrategic interest in Italy.

Furthermore, while Russian aggression on Ukraine and Italy’s need to reduce its dependence on Russian energy supplies could have accelerated this trend, this geopolitical dynamic was already underway. Indeed, Italy’s interest in Algeria is not limited to energy, even if this dossier is extremely relevant. The discussion also focused on a number of other relevant issues, automotive, tourism, agriculture, shipbuilding and more. Overall, the bilateral relationship is moving towards developing a comprehensive strategic partnership.

Italy considers Algeria a crucial player in the Maghreb and in the Sahel and whose influence can also prove positive for Italian relations with a series of other countries considered fundamental in Rome’s geopolitical calculations, such as Libya and Tunisia. Regarding the first, Italy and Algeria share a strong commitment to preserve the unity of the country, support the process and the government supported by the United Nations and prevent the western part of the country from falling into chaos. As for the TunisiaAlgeria is the country that, through cooperation on security and economy, has allowed Tunisia to stand on its feet after the wave of terrorist attacks of 2015 and is probably one of the few countries – if not the only one, at the moment – with a real ability to influence the Tunisian leadership represented by Kais Saïed.

Furthermore, Italy sees Algeria as a key player in the Sahel. His experience in the field of anti Terrorism, as well as the knowledge of the countries and regional leaders, make Algeria a unique country in this context. Algeria has historically been rather reluctant to intervene directly in this space. Algiers intervened diplomatically, as demonstrated by the Algiers agreements in Mali of 2015 (formally the Agreement for peace and reconciliation in Mali deriving from the Algiers process) but coherently with its peculiar foreign policy approach and its isolationist strategic doctrine, it has never intervened militarily. However, there are some signs that this approach is changing.

The geopolitical value of Algiers

The revision of articles 31 and 91 of the Algerian constitution, while not implying a radical change compared to the past, now clearly provides that the President can send “army units abroad” after obtaining the consent of two thirds of Parliament and Algerian troops can participate in peacekeeping missions abroad. Furthermore, the recent sharp increase in military spending also suggests that Algeria aims to become stronger in this respect, and is also willing to take on more responsibility.

In conclusion, Italy does not see the relationship with Algeria only through the energetic and migratory lens. This report is now ready to take a further qualitative leap to become more comprehensive, including other sectors, such as the defence. Algeria has enormous geopolitical value for Italy, and this relevance is recognized throughout the Italian political and institutional spectrum. The relationship with Algiers is therefore considered strategic for Rome and represents one of the pillars of Italy’s projection in the enlarged Mediterranean.