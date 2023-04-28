“Because Italy shouldn’t be so scared”

Borghi on the return of the Stability Pact

Should the return of the Stability Pact scare us? “Not that much”. Will Italy’s debt rise? “Consider that now inflation is playing in our favor.” Will the government have to say goodbye to reforms? “We must see”. Claudio Borghi, a senator from the League, who taught Economics at Cattolica, says he is cautious about the effects that the restoration of European rules on budgets could have on our finances.

Why?

“Because this reform of the Stability Pact is emerging as something that tends to displease everyone a bit and in Europe they are convinced that, if it displeases everyone, it’s fine”.

But what effects will the return of the Pact have for Italy?

“It is clear that between the crisis and the pandemic we have all forgotten these rules for a while. But then, have you ever seen a state that balances its budget, apart from Germany in good times? It is not normal for a state to balance its budget, as it should be. Because public debt is private wealth”.

And Italy has had enough of public debt…

“But we are in better shape than many other countries, such as France. We have a trade surplus and our public debt, those 2.7 trillion, has an average duration of 7 years with a fixed rate of 3%. In these conditions we are a country with an excellent debt structure. And inflation is playing in our favour”.

However, we could be forced to make cuts with the next budget law and to slow down reforms, such as that of the tax wedge…

“We will have to see. The Stability Pact always leads a country that would have to invest, to cover the enormous growth gap it has compared to the others, to have to apply an austerity regime. Italy now finds itself in a different condition. The mistake is wanting to count the Pnrr money within the public debt. How can Europe understand the deficit as such a controlled instrument, born precisely to help growth? This is madness.”