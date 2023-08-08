Because of data protection violations – 86,000 francs a day: Norway sentences Meta to a fine – News

The Norwegian data protection authority has sentenced the US group Meta to a fine. This is due to data protection violations in the area of ​​personalized advertising. From mid-August, the equivalent of around 86,000 Swiss francs will be due every day.

It is about the display of personalized advertising based on the analysis of user profiles and data on Facebook and Instagram, as the authorities announced. Sensitive groups who are on the Internet – i.e. young people, older people and people with cognitive deficits – need special protection.

“Meta’s behavioral advertising involves intrusive monitoring of its users, which negatively affects their right to privacy and freedom of information,” a spokesman for the authorities was quoted as saying.

Legend: Because Meta placed personalized ads based on data from Facebook and Instagram profiles, Norway now has to pay a fine. Keystone/AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

Meta had previously been warned by the Norwegian data protection authority and asked to make changes by August 4th. Meta actually announced last week that it intends to actively obtain the consent of its users in Europe in the future.

However, since this announcement has remained so far, the group has now received the fine. Meta wants to take action against the decision and contest the verdict

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

