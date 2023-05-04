Because of sanctions: Russian gold flows to Turkey

Due to the sanctions imposed by the G7 and the European Union, Russia is forced to look for new buyers for its gold. AFP / Stringer / Getty Images

Russian gold is on its way to dubious buyers and dealers in Hong Kong, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates. Major Western companies have turned their backs on Russian gold in the face of sanctions. In the six months up to and including August, more than $500 million worth of Russian gold was exported to the UAE.

Western buyers have been avoiding Russian gold since Russia invaded Ukraine, which has caused a shift in the gold market. Traders must now turn to buyers in the United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong and Turkey.

read too EU wants to extend sanctions against Russia to third countries to close loopholes

Russia’s search for new customers

The G7 countries and the European Union imposed an import ban on Russian gold last year and prohibited companies based in those countries from trading in it. But Russia alone cannot process the annually mined gold worth 20 billion US dollars (around 18.1 billion euros). As a result, smaller companies have jumped into the void previously filled by buyers like JPMorgan and HSBC.

The of Bloomberg Customs data quoted by ImportGenius shows that Russian gold was diverted to countries not subject to the same restrictions as the West in the six months to August. Traders in countries like the United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong and Turkey can still buy Russian gold as they are not affected by the sanctions.

read too Russia’s economy is suffering, now the EU wants to increase the pressure with new sanctions – the six most important developments

These are the new buyers

Hong Kong-based VPower Finance Security is a company that trades silver and gold for Chinese banks. The company is a new entrant and traded more than $300 million worth of Russian gold from March to August 2022, according to Bloomberg.

In the same period, more than 500 million dollars (around 452 million euros) of the metal reached the United Arab Emirates. Most of these retailers are based in Dubai, according to the report, such as Paloma Precious DMCC, which imported $109 million.

About $305 million worth of Russian gold has entered Turkey through Istanbul Airport in the past six months, according to ImportGenius data.

read too “The more stocks you have, the more gold you need”: Why gold secures your portfolio and who, according to this fund manager, should rather not buy bars

However, it is likely that Russia is still struggling to match pre-war gold export levels. JPMorgan alone recorded $1.2 billion worth of Russian gold shipments in the first two months of 2022 before the company pulled out after the war began.

This article has been translated from English. You can find the original here.